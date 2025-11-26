Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBihar Minister Claims Congress High Command Backing DK Shivakumar For Karnataka CM

Bihar Minister Claims Congress High Command Backing DK Shivakumar For Karnataka CM

Bihar minister alleges Congress top leaders favour DK Shivakumar for Karnataka CM; Siddaramaiah and party leaders maintain unity amid speculation.

By : ANI | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 26 (ANI): Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin on Wednesday claimed that the Congress high command is backing DK Shivakumar for the Chief Minister position in Karnataka.
Nabin claimed that "Siddaramaiah has been trapped" in a game being played by the Gandhi family.

Speaking to ANI, Nabin said, "Karnataka is ruled by the same Congress party that lacks leadership. The Deputy CM wants to completely control the government. The work of empowering DK Shivakumar is being carried out by none other than Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's family. All this game is being played by them."

Amid speculation of a change in leadership in the Karnataka government, currently led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state minister Priyank Kharge said that every member of the Congress party is clear that, whatever the high command decides, the leaders will follow it.

Speaking to ANI, Priyank Kharge said, "Very clearly, the CM, DCM and every member of the Congress party have been very, very clear saying that whatever high command decides. When the top leadership is speaking in the same voice, in the same tone, then where is there a difference?"

Reacting to the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and BJP MLA R Ashoka's allegation that Congress was in a situation where Congress MLAs were buying Congress MLAs to make the Chief Minister, he said that Operation Lotus is the BJP's trademark.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar responded to several media queries regarding the current 'internal conflict' in Karnataka Congress in reference to the CM position, saying on Tuesday that he doesn't want to embarrass or weaken the party.

"I believe in conscience. We should work according to conscience. I don't want to embarrass the party or weaken the party," said DK Shivakumar, in Kanakapura, Bengaluru South district.
When asked if some MLAs have gone to Delhi and are trying to make him the CM, he said, "Those who aspire to be ministers have gone; I do not know about the attempt to make me the CM. I have not called them, I have not sent them. I will not question why you went."

When asked if there was a power-sharing agreement, he said, "Why should I talk about it? You (the media) are writing something."

Last week, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah downplayed the speculations of leadership change in the state, terming it an "unnecessary debate" and attributing these speculations to recent discussions about a cabinet reshuffle. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Karnataka CM : Rahul Gandhi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
‘Remove Gambhir, Ajit’: Coach, Selector Brutally Trolled After Test Series Defeat vs South Africa
‘Remove Gambhir, Ajit’: Coach, Selector Brutally Trolled After Test Series Defeat vs SA
India
Karnataka To Undergo Leadership Change? Kharge Says Top Congress Brass To Hold Discussion
Karnataka To Undergo Leadership Change? Kharge Says Top Congress Brass To Hold Discussion
India
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
World
Is Imran Khan Dead? Viral Social Media Claim Sparks Chaos Outside Pakistan's Adiala Jail
Is Imran Khan Dead? Viral Social Media Claim Sparks Chaos Outside Pakistan's Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget