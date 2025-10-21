Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Thamma Review: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Deliver A Unique Diwali Treat Full Of Fun, Fear And Fantasy

"Thamma," starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is a refreshing horror-comedy blend perfect for Diwali.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
When it’s Diwali, there’s no celebration complete without a dose of entertainment — and Thamma delivers just that. If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly watch this festive season, this Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has everything — comedy, horror, and heartfelt moments. It’s also refreshing to see Ayushmann in an all-new avatar, and the film features two surprise cameos that add to the fun.

Story

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Alok, a journalist who sets out to explore a forest for a story. His adventure takes a wild turn when he’s attacked by a bear, only to be rescued by Tadka (Rashmika Mandanna). Soon, circumstances force them to enter the human world — but the mystery remains: who is Thamma? How and why does Alok turn into a bhoot (spirit)? To uncover these secrets and more, you’ll have to head to the theatres.

The Film

Thamma stands out as a refreshing experiment in mainstream Hindi cinema. If you’re tired of the same formulaic Bollywood films, this one’s a welcome change. It blends horror and comedy seamlessly, keeping the audience hooked from the start.

The first half could’ve been a bit faster, but the interval hits a strong emotional and narrative high. The second half, on the other hand, is pure entertainment with several standout moments. The cameos are a treat, and the music fits well with the film’s pace and energy. While the VFX could have been more polished, the film’s engaging storytelling and tone make up for it. Rashmika’s look and costume choices fit perfectly within her character’s context.

This isn’t a cinematic masterpiece, but it’s certainly a well-made entertainer that you can enjoy with your family. The trailer may not have built much excitement, but the film itself pleasantly surprises. It’s not your typical horror-comedy — it’s something different, a genre-bending experiment that works. Credit to Maddock Films for taking a creative leap and delivering something truly new.

Performances

Ayushmann Khurrana shines in one of his most entertaining performances yet. Known for his socially conscious roles, here he completely switches gears and delivers a light-hearted, energetic act that ranks among his best. Rashmika Mandanna impresses as the ghostly yet charming bhootni — a role unlike anything she’s done before.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui leaves an impact despite limited screen time, while Paresh Rawal’s impeccable comic timing adds spark to every scene he’s in. Panchayat fame Faisal Malik (as Prahlad Cha) surprises with a quirky, refreshing role, and veteran actor Sathyaraj makes a strong impression in a brief appearance. Gitanjali Agrawal, playing Ayushmann’s mother, adds warmth and depth to the story.

Writing & Direction

The film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara, and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. While the first half could have used tighter writing, the second half balances things out beautifully. Sarpotdar’s direction is confident and inventive, handling the tonal shifts between comedy and supernatural elements with flair.

Verdict

Thamma is a fun, original entertainer — not quite a typical horror-comedy, but a film with its own distinct flavor. With strong performances, engaging writing, and a festive mood, it’s the kind of movie that guarantees a good time this Diwali.

 

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Rashmika Mandanna Ayushmann Khurrana Thamma Thamma Review
Embed widget