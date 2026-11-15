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English NewsReligionAstro Analysis | Rare Mangal-Guru-Ketu Conjunction During Chhath Puja 2026, Know Its Significance

Astro Analysis | Rare Mangal-Guru-Ketu Conjunction During Chhath Puja 2026, Know Its Significance

Astro Analysis | Chhath Puja 2026 coincides with Mars-Jupiter-Ketu conjunctions in Magha Nakshatra on November 15 and 16. Know the timings and astrological significance of this rare alignment.

Written By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mars forms two significant conjunctions during Chhath Puja 2026.
  • Mars, Ketu, and Jupiter align in Leo's Magha Nakshatra.
  • These planetary events coincide with Sandhya and Usha Arghya.
  • Alignment symbolically connects to Chhath Puja's ancestral worship.
The final two days of Chhath Puja 2026 are considered significant from an astrological perspective, as Mars will form two important planetary conjunctions with Ketu and Jupiter. On November 15, when devotees offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun, Mars and Ketu will be in conjunction. The following morning, after Usha Arghya, Mars and Jupiter will come together at the same degree.

Interestingly, all three planets – Mars, Jupiter and Ketu – are positioned close to one another in Magha Nakshatra in Leo. This planetary alignment has also been described as a rare occurrence, with claims suggesting that a similar combination may be taking place after nearly 400 years. However, this claim has not yet been scientifically or historically established.

Two Major Planetary Conjunctions During Chhath Puja 2026

Mars entered Leo on November 12 after leaving Cancer. Jupiter and Ketu were already positioned in Leo, bringing all three planets into the first pada of Magha Nakshatra.

According to Lahiri Nirayana calculations, Mars and Ketu formed a conjunction at approximately 1 degree and 6 minutes in Leo at 6:01 AM on November 15. This is the same day when devotees observe Sandhya Arghya, one of the most important rituals of Chhath Puja.

On November 16, a few hours after devotees offer Usha Arghya to the rising Sun, Mars and Jupiter will form an exact-degree conjunction at 11:53 AM. Both planets will reach approximately 1 degree and 39 minutes in Leo.

ALSO READ | Weekly Horoscope (November 15-21): Check Astrological Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

Why Is The Meeting Of Three Planets In Magha Nakshatra Significant?

Magha Nakshatra extends across the first 13 degrees and 20 minutes of Leo. According to Vedic astrology, its presiding deities are the Pitras (ancestors), while Ketu is considered its ruling planet.

In astrology, Jupiter is associated with knowledge, religion, wisdom and children. Mars represents courage, energy, strength and determination, while Ketu is linked with detachment, spirituality and introspection.

What makes this planetary alignment particularly noteworthy is that all three planets are positioned not only in the same Nakshatra but also very close to one another in its first pada.

ALSO READ | Nvidia Crisis: What Do Vedic Astrology Predictions Say About India's IT Sector And Stock Market?

Is This A Rare Planetary Combination After 400 Years?

The current planetary alignment is being compared with an astronomical configuration believed to have occurred in 1635. This has led to claims that such a conjunction is taking place after nearly four centuries.

However, the claim is yet to be verified. Establishing whether a similar alignment occurred after 400 years would require a detailed comparison of planetary positions over the last four centuries using Nirayana calculations.

It is also important to understand that the presence of three planets in the same Nakshatra and their reaching exactly the same degree are two different astronomical conditions.

What Is The Connection Between This Planetary Alignment And Chhath Puja?

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, with devotees praying for the well-being of their children, families and future generations. The festival also holds deep significance in connection with family traditions and ancestral blessings.

Meanwhile, Magha Nakshatra is traditionally associated with the Pitras, or ancestors. This creates a symbolic astrological connection between the planetary alignment and the religious significance of Chhath Puja.

However, the religious importance of Chhath Puja does not depend on this planetary combination. The key astrological development this year is the formation of two separate conjunctions involving Mars on November 15 and 16, coinciding with the two major Arghya rituals of the festival.

 [Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What major planetary events are occurring during Chhath Puja 2026?

Mars will form two significant conjunctions: with Ketu on November 15 during Sandhya Arghya, and with Jupiter on November 16 after Usha Arghya.

Where are Mars, Jupiter, and Ketu positioned during this alignment?

All three planets are closely positioned in Magha Nakshatra, located within the Leo zodiac sign. Specifically, they are in the first pada of Magha Nakshatra.

What is the significance of this planetary alignment in Magha Nakshatra?

It's significant as Mars, Jupiter, and Ketu are very close in Magha Nakshatra's first pada. Magha relates to ancestors, and these planets represent wisdom, courage, and spirituality.

Is this planetary combination truly rare, occurring after 400 years?

Claims suggest this combination is occurring after nearly 400 years, possibly like one in 1635. However, this claim lacks scientific or historical establishment and needs verification.

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a Vedic astrologer, editor, and media strategist whose work sits at the intersection of astrology, spirituality, culture, and modern life. He currently leads digital content and editorial strategy for Astro, Religion, and Dharma LIVE at ABP Live, where he works on making traditional knowledge relevant to contemporary audiences. With a background in both journalism and astrology, Hirdesh brings together classical wisdom and modern storytelling. He studied Journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, and pursued formal studies in Astrology and Vastu Shastra at IIMT University, Meerut. This combination of media training and traditional learning has shaped a distinctive approach to interpreting astrology in today's rapidly changing world.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Magha Nakshatra ABP Live Astro Analysis Chhath Puja 2026 Mangal Guru Yuti
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