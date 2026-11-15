The final two days of Chhath Puja 2026 are considered significant from an astrological perspective, as Mars will form two important planetary conjunctions with Ketu and Jupiter. On November 15, when devotees offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun, Mars and Ketu will be in conjunction. The following morning, after Usha Arghya, Mars and Jupiter will come together at the same degree.

Interestingly, all three planets – Mars, Jupiter and Ketu – are positioned close to one another in Magha Nakshatra in Leo. This planetary alignment has also been described as a rare occurrence, with claims suggesting that a similar combination may be taking place after nearly 400 years. However, this claim has not yet been scientifically or historically established.

Two Major Planetary Conjunctions During Chhath Puja 2026

Mars entered Leo on November 12 after leaving Cancer. Jupiter and Ketu were already positioned in Leo, bringing all three planets into the first pada of Magha Nakshatra.

According to Lahiri Nirayana calculations, Mars and Ketu formed a conjunction at approximately 1 degree and 6 minutes in Leo at 6:01 AM on November 15. This is the same day when devotees observe Sandhya Arghya, one of the most important rituals of Chhath Puja.

On November 16, a few hours after devotees offer Usha Arghya to the rising Sun, Mars and Jupiter will form an exact-degree conjunction at 11:53 AM. Both planets will reach approximately 1 degree and 39 minutes in Leo.

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Why Is The Meeting Of Three Planets In Magha Nakshatra Significant?

Magha Nakshatra extends across the first 13 degrees and 20 minutes of Leo. According to Vedic astrology, its presiding deities are the Pitras (ancestors), while Ketu is considered its ruling planet.

In astrology, Jupiter is associated with knowledge, religion, wisdom and children. Mars represents courage, energy, strength and determination, while Ketu is linked with detachment, spirituality and introspection.

What makes this planetary alignment particularly noteworthy is that all three planets are positioned not only in the same Nakshatra but also very close to one another in its first pada.

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Is This A Rare Planetary Combination After 400 Years?

The current planetary alignment is being compared with an astronomical configuration believed to have occurred in 1635. This has led to claims that such a conjunction is taking place after nearly four centuries.

However, the claim is yet to be verified. Establishing whether a similar alignment occurred after 400 years would require a detailed comparison of planetary positions over the last four centuries using Nirayana calculations.

It is also important to understand that the presence of three planets in the same Nakshatra and their reaching exactly the same degree are two different astronomical conditions.

What Is The Connection Between This Planetary Alignment And Chhath Puja?

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, with devotees praying for the well-being of their children, families and future generations. The festival also holds deep significance in connection with family traditions and ancestral blessings.

Meanwhile, Magha Nakshatra is traditionally associated with the Pitras, or ancestors. This creates a symbolic astrological connection between the planetary alignment and the religious significance of Chhath Puja.

However, the religious importance of Chhath Puja does not depend on this planetary combination. The key astrological development this year is the formation of two separate conjunctions involving Mars on November 15 and 16, coinciding with the two major Arghya rituals of the festival.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]