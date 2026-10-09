Preparing To Welcome Goddess Durga? 10 Easy Ways To Make Your Home Spotless

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wash curtains, sofa covers, and organize storage spaces.

Durga Puja is one of India's major festivals and symbolises the power of Goddess Durga and the victory of good over evil. During the celebrations, devotees welcome Goddess Durga with prayers and festivities, making home cleaning an important part of the preparations. A clean and organised home not only looks inviting but also creates a pleasant atmosphere for the festival. Instead of trying to clean the entire house at once, divide the work into different sections. This approach can make the process easier and help you complete the cleaning without feeling exhausted.

Remove Unnecessary Items From Your Home

Start by removing things that you have not used for a long time. Sort through old papers, broken items, unused clothes and other unwanted belongings. Set aside items that can be discarded or donated. Reducing clutter makes it easier to clean floors, furniture and other surfaces. It also helps create a more organised and spacious living environment before the festivities begin.

Clean The Puja Room Or Prayer Area

The prayer area deserves special attention before Durga Puja. Thoroughly clean the puja space, platform, shelves and surrounding surfaces. Remove dust and cobwebs from corners, and clear away old flowers or other पूजा items that are no longer needed. Keep the area neat and organised so that it is ready for prayers and other religious rituals during the festival.

Organise Cupboards And Storage Spaces

Festival preparations often include choosing fresh clothes for the celebrations. Use this opportunity to organise your wardrobes and storage spaces. Arrange your clothes properly and keep the outfits you plan to wear during Durga Puja in a separate, accessible place. Wipe away dust from cupboards and remove items that are no longer required.

Clean Fans, Shelves And Other Surfaces

Do not limit cleaning to the floors. Dust often accumulates on ceiling fans, shelves, tables, furniture and areas around windows. Use a microfiber cloth to clean these surfaces. Start with higher surfaces and work your way down. This allows the dust that falls during cleaning to be removed when you clean the floors later.

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Make Windows And Glass Surfaces Shine

Windows, mirrors and glass furniture can quickly collect dust and fingerprints. Clean them thoroughly before the festival to give your rooms a fresher appearance. Wipe windowpanes, grills, mirrors and other glass surfaces properly. Clean windows can also help natural light enter your rooms, making the space feel brighter.

Deep Clean The Floors

Floors tend to accumulate dust and dirt, making them an essential part of festive cleaning. Begin by sweeping the entire house before mopping. Pay special attention to corners, areas under furniture and spots that are often missed during routine cleaning. Clean floors are particularly important before Durga Puja, when family members and guests may visit your home.

Prepare Your Kitchen For Durga Puja

The kitchen can become particularly busy during the festival as families prepare bhog, sweets and other festive dishes. Cleaning it in advance can make cooking and food preparation more convenient. Clean kitchen counters, tiles and other frequently used surfaces. Organise the refrigerator and storage containers, and keep ingredients and utensils that you will need during the celebrations within easy reach.

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Do Not Forget The Bathroom

Bathrooms also need attention before guests arrive. Thoroughly clean the tiles, taps, sink and floor. Clean the toilet as well to prevent unpleasant smells and maintain hygiene. A clean and fresh bathroom will make your home more comfortable for family members and visitors throughout the festive period.

Clean Curtains, Sofa Covers And Cushions

Home cleaning should extend beyond floors and walls. Curtains, sofa covers, cushions and carpets can collect dust over time. Clean these items or wash them, depending on their material and condition. If you have purchased new curtains or other furnishings for Durga Puja, put them up before the celebrations begin to give your home a refreshed look.

Clean The Main Entrance And Balcony

The main entrance is one of the first things people notice when they visit your home. Clean the door, the surrounding area and the balcony. Remove unnecessary items and sweep or mop the floors. Once the area is clean, decorate the entrance with rangoli, flowers or plants to create a festive welcome for guests and family members.