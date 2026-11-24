Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Treatment uses medications; prevention includes cleanliness and limited exposure.

Cats are known for their grooming habits, but excessive scratching, patchy hair loss and irritated skin could indicate an underlying health problem. One such condition is mange, a parasitic skin infection caused by microscopic mites that live on or burrow into a cat's skin. The condition can cause considerable discomfort and may require veterinary treatment.

Although mange is more commonly associated with dogs, cats can also develop different types of mite infestations. Recognising the early symptoms and seeking timely medical attention can help prevent the condition from worsening.

What Is Mange In Cats?

Mange is a skin condition caused by different species of microscopic mites that affect a cat's skin and, in some cases, its hair follicles or ears. Depending on the type of mite involved, the infection can cause itching, inflammation, hair loss, scabs and skin irritation.

Some forms of mange are contagious and can spread between animals through direct contact. Certain mites can also temporarily affect humans. However, not all mite-related conditions in cats are contagious.

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Different Types Of Mange In Cats

Cats can develop several types of mange and mite infestations. These include:

1. Scabies: Also known as sarcoptic mange, this condition can cause intense itching, red and inflamed skin, particularly around the ears, face and legs. Notoedric mange, caused by Notoedres cati mites, is another form of feline scabies that can cause crusty skin and hair loss, initially around the ears, head and neck.

2. Demodectic Mange: Also called demodicosis, this condition is caused by Demodex cati or Demodex gatoi mites. It can result in bald patches, itching and skin irritation, particularly around the face, feet and legs. Unlike some other mite infestations, certain forms of demodectic mange are not considered contagious.

3. Cheyletiellosis: Often called walking dandruff, this condition is caused by Cheyletiella mites that live on the outer layer of the skin. Pet parents may notice white, moving specks resembling dandruff, along with skin irritation and rashes.

4. Ear Mites: These infestations are generally caused by Otodectes cynotis mites, which live in the ear canal. They can cause inflammation, persistent ear scratching and frequent head shaking.

5. Trombiculosis: This condition is caused by the larval stage of chiggers. The larvae attach themselves to a cat's skin and can cause redness, bumps, hair loss and crusty patches, particularly around the head, ears, feet and belly.

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6 Common Signs And Symptoms Of Mange In Cats

The symptoms can vary depending on the type of mite responsible for the infection. However, some common warning signs that pet parents should watch for include:

Persistent Itching: Cats may scratch themselves frequently because of irritation caused by mites. Excessive Licking And Grooming: Affected cats may repeatedly lick, bite or groom certain areas of their bodies in an attempt to relieve discomfort. Patchy Hair Loss: Hair loss may initially appear around the ears and face but can gradually affect other parts of the body. Redness And Skin Irritation: The affected areas may become inflamed, swollen or develop small bumps. Scabs And Crusty Patches: Some mite infestations can cause scabs, thickened skin and crusty lesions. Scaling And Restlessness: Cats may develop flaky skin and appear restless because of persistent irritation and discomfort.

These symptoms can also be associated with other skin conditions, including allergies, fleas and fungal infections. Therefore, they should not be treated as confirmation of mange without a veterinary examination.

How Is Mange Diagnosed In Cats?

Veterinarians generally diagnose mange through a physical examination and skin scraping tests. A small sample of the affected skin is collected and examined under a microscope to identify mites.

However, some mites burrow deeper into the skin and may not appear in every sample. In such cases, veterinarians may consider the cat's medical history, visible symptoms and other examination findings before confirming the diagnosis.

How Is Mange Treated In Cats?

Treatment depends on the type of mite responsible for the infection and the cat's overall health.

Veterinarians may prescribe topical medications, injectable treatments or specialised medicated shampoos and dips to eliminate mites. Additional treatments, such as antibacterial shampoos, anti-inflammatory medicines or antibiotics, may be recommended if the cat develops secondary skin infections.

If the infestation is contagious, the veterinarian may also recommend temporarily isolating the affected cat from other pets until treatment is complete.

Pet parents should avoid using over-the-counter pesticides, insecticides or parasite treatments without veterinary advice, as certain products may not be safe for cats.

How Can Pet Parents Prevent Mange In Cats?

Preventive care can help reduce the risk of mite infestations. Some important measures include:

Follow a veterinarian-recommended parasite prevention schedule.

Limit contact with stray or potentially infected animals.

Keep cats indoors where possible to reduce exposure to wildlife and other infected animals.

Maintain clean bedding and regularly clean the cat's surroundings.

Seek veterinary advice if the cat develops persistent itching, hair loss or skin irritation.

Mange can cause considerable discomfort, but timely diagnosis and appropriate veterinary treatment can help cats recover. Pet parents should pay attention to unusual changes in their cat's skin and grooming habits rather than dismissing persistent scratching as normal behaviour.



[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]