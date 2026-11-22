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Rabies is one of the most dangerous viral infections that can affect cats, and it can be fatal once symptoms appear. Although the disease is commonly associated with dogs, cats can also contract the virus through contact with infected animals. For cat owners, recognising unusual behavioural changes, understanding how the infection spreads and keeping vaccinations up to date are essential steps towards protecting their pets.

Rabies affects the central nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord. It is a zoonotic disease, which means it can spread from infected animals to humans. An infected cat can put other animals and people at risk, particularly if it bites or scratches someone. While vaccination significantly reduces the risk, both indoor and outdoor cats need protection.

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How Do Cats Get Rabies?

Rabies is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. The virus is present in the saliva of infected animals and can enter a cat's body through a bite wound. Contact between infected saliva and an open wound or mucous membranes can also lead to infection.

Cats that spend time outdoors may face a higher risk because they can encounter infected stray animals or wildlife. However, indoor cats are not completely safe either. They may accidentally escape outside or come into contact with infected animals that enter the house.

A cat scratch can also carry a potential risk if infected saliva contaminates the claws, although bites are the more common route of transmission.

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7 Warning Signs Of Rabies In Cats

Rabies symptoms may not appear immediately after infection. The incubation period can vary from several weeks to months and, in some cases, longer. Once clinical signs develop, the disease progresses rapidly and is almost always fatal.

Cat owners should watch out for the following warning signs:

1. Sudden Behavioural Changes

One of the early warning signs can be a sudden change in a cat's behaviour. A normally calm cat may become unusually restless, nervous, fearful or irritable. Loss of appetite and excessive vocalisation may also occur.

2. Unusual Aggression

An infected cat may become unusually aggressive and attempt to bite or scratch without an apparent reason. It may also lose its usual fear of people and react unpredictably to familiar surroundings.

3. Changes In Social Behaviour

Cats that are usually friendly may suddenly start hiding or avoiding human contact. On the other hand, cats that are generally independent may become unusually affectionate or seek constant attention.

4. Excessive Salivation

Difficulty swallowing can cause saliva to accumulate around the mouth. This may create the appearance of excessive drooling, particularly as the infection progresses.

5. Difficulty Swallowing

The virus can affect the muscles involved in swallowing. An infected cat may struggle to eat or drink and may show signs of discomfort around its mouth and throat.

6. Seizures And Muscle Problems

As the infection advances, cats may experience seizures, muscle weakness and a loss of coordination. Their movements may become increasingly abnormal.

7. Paralysis

In the later stages, paralysis can affect the jaw, throat and limbs. The cat may eventually lose the ability to swallow or move normally. Once these symptoms appear, the prognosis is extremely poor.

Can Rabies Spread From Cats To Humans?

Yes. Rabies can spread to humans through the bite of an infected cat. Infected saliva entering an open wound or coming into contact with the eyes, nose or mouth can also transmit the virus.

A scratch may pose a risk if contaminated with infected saliva. Therefore, cat owners should never ignore a bite or scratch from an animal suspected of having rabies.

If a person is bitten or scratched by a potentially rabid cat, they should immediately wash the affected area with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes and seek medical attention without delay. A healthcare professional can assess the exposure and recommend appropriate rabies post-exposure treatment, including vaccination and immunoglobulin when required.

What Should You Do If You Suspect Rabies In Your Cat?

If your cat has been bitten by a stray or potentially infected animal, contact a veterinarian immediately, even if your pet appears healthy.

Avoid handling the suspected infected animal or attempting to capture it yourself. If you suspect your cat has rabies, do not try to examine its mouth or manage its symptoms without professional assistance. Keep people and other animals away and follow instructions from your veterinarian and local animal health authorities.

Rabies diagnosis and management require professional veterinary assessment. There is no curative treatment for cats once clinical rabies develops. Suspected cases must be handled under veterinary and public health guidance.

How Can Cat Owners Prevent Rabies?

Vaccination is the most effective way to protect cats against rabies. The following precautions can help reduce the risk:

Keep vaccinations up to date: Follow your veterinarian's recommended rabies vaccination schedule and booster doses.

Vaccinate indoor cats too: Cats that stay indoors can still be exposed if they escape or an infected animal enters the house.

Limit unsupervised outdoor access: Avoid allowing cats to roam freely in areas where they may encounter stray or infected animals.

Avoid contact with unfamiliar animals: Do not allow your cat to approach or interact with potentially sick or aggressive animals.

Consult a veterinarian after a bite: Any suspected exposure should be treated as urgent, regardless of whether your cat has received its vaccinations.

Why Rabies Vaccination Should Never Be Ignored

Rabies is preventable through timely vaccination, but it remains a serious threat to both animal and human health. Since there is no cure once clinical symptoms develop in cats, prevention is especially important.

Cat owners should maintain their pets' vaccination records, follow booster recommendations and seek veterinary advice whenever they suspect possible exposure. A few preventive steps can make a significant difference in protecting cats, other animals and the people around them.



[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]