Pet First | Planning To Adopt A Dog? Know How Much It Can Cost You Every Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unexpected emergencies, training, and additional services increase ownership costs.

Planning to adopt a dog? Before bringing home a furry member, it is important to understand that adoption is not limited to the initial adoption fee. Food, vaccinations, grooming, training, routine check-ups and unexpected medical emergencies can all add to the cost of caring for a dog.

Bringing a dog home can be an exciting experience, but becoming a pet parent also comes with a long-term financial responsibility. Even if you adopt a dog for free, its daily care and healthcare can require a considerable budget over the years.

According to Daily Paws, the cost of adopting a dog can range from Rs 0 to Rs 48,000, depending on factors such as the dog's age, location, and whether it is being adopted from a city shelter or a private rescue organisation. Older dogs may have lower adoption fees than puppies, while some shelters may reduce or waive fees for animals that have spent a long time waiting for a permanent home.

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What Does The Adoption Fee Cover?

The adoption fee is not simply the cost of taking a dog home. Shelters and rescue organisations often spend money on the animal's medical care before adoption.

Depending on the organisation, the fee may include:

- Vaccinations

- Initial health examination

- Spaying or neutering

- Heartworm testing and medication

- Flea and tick prevention

- Deworming

- Microchipping

However, the services included can differ from one shelter or rescue organisation to another. Pet parents should therefore check what medical procedures and preventive treatments have already been provided before adopting.

How Much Does It Cost To Keep A Dog Every Year?

The cost of keeping a dog can vary significantly depending on its breed, size, age, health requirements, and location.

Basic annual expenses can range from approximately Rs 46,000 to Rs 3.33 lakh per dog. This includes everyday necessities and routine care, while unexpected medical expenses can increase the total considerably. New pet parents may also need to spend around Rs 14,400 on initial supplies, depending on the dog's requirements and the products they choose.

These supplies can include:

- Food and water bowls

- Collar and leash

- Harness

- Dog bed

- Toys

- Treats

- Enrichment and puzzle toys

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Food Is A Regular Expense

Dog food is one of the most consistent expenses for pet parents. The amount spent can depend on whether the dog is a puppy or an adult, its size, and the type of food being provided. Food and treats can cost around Rs 1,900 to Rs 5,800 per month, although the actual amount can vary depending on the dog's dietary requirements and the food selected.

Over a year, this alone can become a significant part of a pet parent's budget.

Don't Forget Grooming And Preventive Care

Regular preventive care is another important part of a dog's budget. Flea, tick, and heartworm prevention can cost around ₹480 to ₹770 per dose. Grooming expenses can range from approximately ₹2,900 to ₹8,600 per visit, depending on the dog's coat, size, and grooming requirements.

Dogs may also require regular veterinary check-ups. A routine wellness visit can start at around ₹4,800, while additional tests, medicines or treatments can increase the bill. Puppies can require more frequent veterinary visits during their first year because of vaccinations and other essential healthcare. If a newly adopted puppy has not been spayed or neutered, pet parents can also ask their veterinarian about affordable options in their area.

Working Pet Parents May Need Extra Help

For people who spend most of the day outside the home, additional services such as dog walking, daycare or pet sitting can become part of the monthly budget.

Approximate costs can include:

- Dog walking: Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,900 per session

- Daycare: Rs 1,700 to Rs 3,400 per day

- Pet sitting: Around Rs 3,400 per night

- Boarding: Rs 2,100 to Rs 5,800 per night

These costs can add up, particularly for pet parents who travel frequently or have long working hours.

Training Is Also Part Of Responsible Pet Parenting

Training isn't just about teaching a dog tricks. It can help pet parents understand their dog's behaviour and establish better communication. Positive-reinforcement-based training can be useful for both puppies and adult dogs. Training classes can therefore be another expense that new pet parents may want to consider while planning their budget.

Some locations may also require dogs to be registered or licensed, while certain dog parks may have additional local requirements or fees.

The Biggest Expense Can Come Unexpectedly

Routine expenses are only one part of the financial responsibility of having a dog. Pets can develop health problems, suffer injuries or require additional care as they grow older.

Even seemingly common problems such as ear infections, dental issues or arthritis can result in additional veterinary expenses. Older dogs may also require more healthcare and specialised care. This is why pet parents should not plan their budget only around food and regular vaccinations. Keeping an emergency fund for your pet can help manage unexpected veterinary bills.

Should You Consider Pet Insurance?

Pet insurance is another option for managing potentially expensive medical treatment. Depending on the policy, it can help cover eligible costs associated with illnesses, accidents, or other veterinary care. Another approach is to maintain a separate savings fund for the pet's medical emergencies. Even putting aside a small amount every month can help create a financial cushion for unexpected situations.

Adopting a dog is a long-term commitment, and the adoption fee is only the beginning. From food and preventive medicines to grooming, veterinary care, training, and emergency treatment, pet parents need to be financially prepared for the dog's entire lifetime. A basic annual budget can start at around Rs 46,000, but depending on the dog's needs and the level of care required, the expenses can go up to Rs 3.33 lakh or more in a year.

So, before bringing home a four-legged family member, make sure you are prepared not just with love and time, but also with a realistic financial plan for responsible pet care.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]