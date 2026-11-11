Pet First | 6 Eye Problems In Cats That Could Lead To Vision Loss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prompt vet care prevents complications and permanent vision loss.

Eye problems in cats can range from mild irritation and redness to serious conditions that may affect vision or even cause blindness. Watery eyes, unusual discharge, squinting and cloudiness are some warning signs pet parents should never ignore. Since cats are good at hiding discomfort, recognising these symptoms early and seeking veterinary care can help prevent complications.

6 Common Eye Problems In Cats

1. Conjunctivitis Or Pink Eye

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the eye and inner eyelids that can cause redness, swelling and discharge. It may develop due to respiratory infections, irritants or eye injuries.

The condition can spread between cats, although transmission between cats and humans is uncommon. Veterinary examination is important to determine the cause and prescribe appropriate treatment, which may include eye drops or antibiotics.

2. Blepharitis Or Eyelid Inflammation

Blepharitis refers to inflammation of a cat's eyelids. It can occur when the eyelid folds inward, causing the lashes or skin to rub against the eye. Cats with flat faces, including Persian and Himalayan breeds, may be more susceptible.

Other causes include infections, allergies, congenital abnormalities and inflammatory conditions. Treatment depends on the underlying cause and may involve warm compresses, prescribed eye drops, medication or surgery.

3. Cataracts

Cataracts cause cloudiness in the lens of the eye, affecting the passage of light and potentially impairing vision. Although relatively uncommon in cats, they are more frequently observed in older felines.

Eye inflammation, injuries and genetic factors can contribute to cataract development. Veterinary treatment can help identify the underlying cause, while surgery may be considered in certain cases.

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4. Glaucoma

Glaucoma develops when fluid drainage inside the eye becomes impaired, leading to increased pressure. This pressure can damage the eye and affect vision.

Common symptoms include:

An enlarged or swollen-looking eye

Cloudiness in the cornea

Redness

A dilated pupil that does not respond normally to light

Squinting and eye pain

Excessive tearing

Glaucoma requires prompt veterinary attention because it can lead to permanent blindness. Treatment focuses on managing eye pressure and addressing the underlying condition. Surgery may be necessary in severe cases.

5. Keratitis Or Corneal Inflammation

Keratitis is inflammation of the cornea, the transparent outer layer covering the iris and pupil. It can cause discomfort, affect vision and potentially lead to blindness if left untreated.

The condition may be associated with bacterial or viral infections. Veterinarians can conduct appropriate tests to identify the cause and prescribe medication to control inflammation, relieve pain and treat the underlying infection.

Some cases, particularly those involving viruses, may take longer to resolve and can recur.

6. Corneal Ulcers

Corneal ulcers are scratches, injuries or breaks in the surface of the cornea. They may develop following eye injuries, infections or underlying eye diseases.

Symptoms can include redness, discharge, swelling, sensitivity to light and difficulty keeping the affected eye open.

Veterinarians can perform tests to determine the severity of the ulcer and identify its cause. Mild cases may respond to prescribed antibiotic eye drops and pain relief, while deeper ulcers can require surgery.

Untreated corneal ulcers can lead to scarring, serious damage and, in severe cases, rupture of the eye.

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When Should Pet Parents Take Their Cat To A Vet?

Any new eye discharge, persistent redness, squinting, cloudiness or visible discomfort warrants veterinary attention. Cats may continue behaving normally even when experiencing significant eye pain or developing a serious eye condition.

Pet parents should avoid using leftover prescription eye drops or human medications without veterinary advice, as inappropriate treatment can worsen certain eye problems.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]