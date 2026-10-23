Pet First | How To Tell If Your Dog Has An Ear Infection: 5 Signs To Look For

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Consult vet promptly for symptoms; ensure regular ear hygiene.

Dogs often use their ears to communicate, explore their surroundings and respond to sounds. However, when a dog develops an ear infection, it may experience discomfort, irritation and even pain. Since dogs cannot tell their pet parents when something is wrong, recognising the early warning signs is important. Ear infections in dogs can develop due to bacteria, yeast, allergies, moisture trapped in the ear canal or other underlying conditions. While some symptoms may initially appear mild, ignoring them can allow the infection to worsen. Knowing what to look for can help pet parents seek timely veterinary care.

1. Frequent Head Shaking Or Ear Scratching

One of the most common signs of an ear infection in dogs is repeatedly shaking the head or scratching at the ears. Your dog may also rub its head against furniture, carpets or the floor in an attempt to relieve the irritation. Although occasional scratching is normal, persistent behaviour may indicate inflammation, itching or discomfort in the ear canal. Pet parents should pay attention if their dog seems unusually restless or keeps returning to scratch the same ear.

2. Redness And Swelling Around The Ears

Healthy dog ears should not appear excessively red, swollen or inflamed. An ear infection can cause redness inside the ear flap or around the opening of the ear canal. The affected area may also feel warmer than usual or appear irritated. Some dogs may pull away, whine or become uncomfortable when their ears are touched. If your dog shows signs of pain, avoid repeatedly handling the affected ear and arrange a veterinary examination.

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3. Unusual Ear Discharge Or Bad Smell

A strong or unpleasant smell coming from your dog's ears can be another warning sign. Ear infections may also cause discharge that appears brown, yellowish, dark or pus-like, depending on the underlying cause. A foul odour accompanied by discharge, redness or persistent scratching should not be ignored. Avoid trying to remove deep-seated debris with cotton buds or using home remedies, as these may irritate the ear canal or cause further damage.

4. Tilting The Head Or Losing Balance

If your dog frequently tilts its head to one side, it may be experiencing discomfort or an underlying ear problem. In some cases, an infection that affects deeper parts of the ear can interfere with balance. Pet parents should take symptoms such as stumbling, difficulty walking, unusual eye movements or a sudden loss of balance seriously. These signs require prompt veterinary attention, particularly when they appear suddenly or alongside other symptoms of an ear infection.

5. Pain, Irritability Or Changes In Behaviour

Dogs experiencing ear pain may become irritable, withdraw from interaction or resist having their head and ears touched. Some may whine, cry, sleep poorly or show less interest in their usual activities. A normally friendly dog may also react defensively when someone approaches its ears. Such changes in behaviour can be a sign of discomfort rather than a sudden change in temperament.

When Should Pet Parents Consult A Veterinarian?

If your dog displays one or more of these signs, consult a veterinarian for an examination. Ear infections can have different causes, and the appropriate treatment depends on what is triggering the problem. A veterinarian may examine the ear canal and test a sample of the discharge before recommending treatment. Seek urgent veterinary care if your dog develops severe pain, a head tilt with balance problems, difficulty walking or other sudden neurological symptoms.

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How Can Pet Parents Help Prevent Ear Infections In Dogs?

Regularly check your dog's ears for redness, unusual odours, discharge or excessive wax. Keep the ears dry after bathing or swimming, particularly if your dog has floppy ears or a history of ear problems. Clean your dog's ears only with a veterinarian-recommended ear cleaner and follow the instructions provided. Avoid inserting cotton buds into the ear canal, using leftover medication or applying oils and other home remedies without veterinary advice. Persistent head shaking, scratching, redness, unusual discharge and behavioural changes can all indicate an ear problem. Early veterinary attention can help relieve discomfort and reduce the risk of complications.