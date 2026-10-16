Odisha’s Dandu Maa Temple Opens For Just 11 Days A Year, Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A coconut placed inside remains intact for a year.

The Dandu Maa Temple in Paralakhemundi, Odisha’s Gajapati district, is known for its unique tradition of opening its doors to devotees for only 11 days a year. Dedicated to Goddess Dandu Maa, the temple attracts devotees from Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, who visit to seek the blessings of the deity. For the rest of the year, the temple remains closed. The unusual tradition has been followed for generations and is closely associated with the temple’s annual Navratri celebrations.

Why Does Dandu Maa Temple Open For Only 11 Days?

The temple follows a distinctive annual schedule during Sharadiya Navratri. Its doors open on the first day of Navratri, when special rituals and a yajna are performed. Devotees can visit the shrine until midnight on Vijayadashami, marking the end of the main period of worship. The temple then remains closed and reopens for one additional day on the second Tuesday after Dussehra. This brings the total number of days the temple is open to 11 in a year. The tradition has continued for several years, with successive generations preserving the customs followed by their predecessors.

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What Happens When The Temple Remains Closed?

Unlike most temples, where devotees can offer prayers throughout the year, Dandu Maa Temple remains inaccessible outside its designated period of worship. The practice is rooted in local religious traditions and beliefs. Although the precise historical reason behind the temple’s limited opening period is not clearly established, the custom continues to be observed by the temple authorities and the local community.

The Coconut Tradition At Dandu Maa Temple

One of the most intriguing traditions associated with Dandu Maa Temple involves a coconut offered to the Goddess. Before the temple doors are closed, the priest places a coconut inside an earthen pot, known as a ghata, within the shrine. The temple then remains closed until the next designated period of worship. When the doors reopen the following year, the coconut is reportedly found intact. It is then distributed among devotees as prasad, making the ritual an important part of the temple’s annual observances.

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How To Reach Dandu Maa Temple In Odisha

By rail: Paralakhemundi has its own railway station. Palasa is another railway option for visitors travelling to the region.

By road: Paralakhemundi is connected by road to Berhampur in Odisha and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

By air: Visakhapatnam Airport and Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar are among the airport options for travellers visiting the region. Travel distances vary depending on the route taken.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]