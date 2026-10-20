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English NewsLifestyleMen Can Develop Breast Cancer Too: Know 5 Early Symptoms And Warning Signs

Men Can Develop Breast Cancer Too: Know 5 Early Symptoms And Warning Signs

Breast cancer can affect men too. Know the early warning signs, including chest lumps, nipple changes, unusual discharge and skin abnormalities, and understand why timely diagnosis is important.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
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  • Prompt diagnosis significantly improves treatment options and outcomes.

Breast cancer is often associated with women, but men can develop the disease too. Although breast cancer is less common in men, assuming that it affects only women can delay diagnosis and treatment. Cancer specialists warn that men often dismiss a lump in the chest as something minor, making it important to recognise the early symptoms and seek medical advice when needed.

What Are The Early Symptoms Of Breast Cancer In Men?

According to experts, the symptoms of breast cancer in men are largely similar to those seen in women. One of the most common warning signs is a hard lump near the nipple. However, there are several other changes that men should watch out for. These include the nipple suddenly turning inward, redness or scaly patches on the skin of the chest, and fluid discharge from the nipple. Discharge containing blood is particularly concerning and should be medically evaluated. Swelling in the armpit can also be a possible sign of breast cancer.

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Not Every Lump Is Cancer

There is no need to panic if you notice a lump in your chest, as not every lump is cancerous. Men can also develop a condition called gynaecomastia, in which breast tissue enlarges and may feel like a lump. However, the difference between gynaecomastia and a potentially cancerous lump cannot be determined simply by looking at or feeling the area. Medical examination is necessary to establish the cause. If you notice a new lump, any unusual changes in the chest or a lump that persists for a long time, consulting a doctor is the right course of action.

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Why Do Men Often Ignore These Symptoms?

Since breast cancer is relatively uncommon in men, many may not recognise its symptoms. Some assume that the changes are caused by hormonal fluctuations, while others may feel embarrassed or hesitant to visit a doctor. Many also wait, believing that the lump will disappear on its own. According to experts, this hesitation can become a major obstacle to early diagnosis, potentially delaying the identification of the disease and access to appropriate treatment.

How Can Timely Diagnosis Make A Difference?

The approach to diagnosis and treatment depends on the type of breast cancer and the stage at which it is detected. Experts note that many breast cancers in men are hormone receptor-positive, meaning that hormone therapy may be one of the treatment options in such cases. Treatment outcomes depend on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer. Therefore, men should not delay seeking medical advice if they notice a lump in the chest, changes in the nipple or bloody nipple discharge. Seeking medical advice at the right time is an important first step towards diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

 [Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

How does early diagnosis help in treating male breast cancer?

Timely diagnosis is crucial because treatment depends on the cancer type and stage. Many male breast cancers are hormone receptor-positive, making hormone therapy a potential option.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breast Cancer Symptoms Men's Health Breast Cancer In Men Early Signs Of Breast Cancer
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