Doctor Shares 6 Everyday Habits That Can Support Healthy Ageing And Longevity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Healthy fats and strength training support cell health and mobility.

Quality sleep and stress reduction vital for overall body health.

Gut health and limited sugar intake protect skin and tissues.

Ageing is a natural process, but everyday lifestyle choices can influence how well the body functions over time. From managing sugar intake and supporting gut health to getting enough sleep and maintaining muscle strength, simple habits can contribute to overall wellbeing. Here are six lifestyle habits that may help support healthy ageing.

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The Fats You Eat Can Become Part Of Your Cell Membranes

Dietary fats have important roles throughout the body. Omega-3 fatty acids, for example, are incorporated into cell membranes and are involved in cellular signalling and inflammatory processes. Fatty fish are a source of the omega-3 fats EPA and DHA, while walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds provide plant-based ALA. Including a variety of healthy fat sources as part of a balanced diet can support overall nutrition.

Muscle Is An Important Investment For The Future

Muscle strength becomes increasingly important with age. Maintaining muscle can support mobility, balance, glucose regulation and independence. Strength training at least twice a week can help maintain muscle and physical function. Exercises such as squats, push-ups and resistance-band movements can all be incorporated into an appropriate routine.

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Sleep Is One Of The Most Underrated Longevity Habits

Good-quality sleep supports important functions including metabolic health, immune function, brain health and physical recovery. Most adults generally need around seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Keeping your sleeping and waking times relatively consistent can also help establish a healthier sleep routine.

Chronic Stress May Affect You At A Cellular Level

Long-term stress can affect several aspects of physical and mental health. Research has also found associations between chronic stress and shorter telomeres, protective structures at the ends of chromosomes that are linked with cellular ageing. Simple relaxation practices can help manage everyday stress. Try taking a few minutes for slow, comfortable breathing before bedtime.

Your Gut And Skin May Be More Connected Than You Think

The gut and skin can influence each other through complex interactions involving the immune system, inflammation and the gut microbiome. Researchers are continuing to investigate how changes in gut bacteria may affect skin health. Adding fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir, kimchi and sauerkraut to a balanced diet can be one way to support dietary diversity.

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Too Much Sugar May Affect Collagen

Excess sugar intake can contribute to the formation of advanced glycation end products, or AGEs. These compounds can interact with proteins such as collagen and affect tissue structure over time. Collagen is important for the structure and strength of skin and connective tissues. Cutting back on added sugars can therefore be a useful part of a balanced diet. One simple change is to replace a sugary drink with water, unsweetened green tea or plain coffee.

Small Changes Can Support Long-Term Health

Healthy ageing is not about relying on one food, supplement or lifestyle trick. A balanced diet, regular exercise, sufficient sleep and effective stress management work together to support overall health. Small, sustainable habits can make a meaningful difference when maintained over time.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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