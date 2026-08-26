India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleCleaning Mirror With Newspaper? Here’s An Easier Way To Get A Spotless Shine

Cleaning Mirror With Newspaper? Here’s An Easier Way To Get A Spotless Shine

Use vinegar to clean and shine glass effortlessly. For stubborn stains, apply paper soaked in warm vinegar. Toothpaste and lemon can also help restore the glass’s shine.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apply toothpaste or lemon-vinegar for added shine.

Mirrors in bathrooms and homes are used every day, but water splashes, soap residue and steam can quickly leave them looking dull and hazy. While many people use old newspapers to clean mirrors, simply rubbing the surface with paper may not be enough. Using the right cleaning method can make all the difference. Here are some simple ways to get a spotless, streak-free shine.

Clean Like This

Before cleaning the mirror, mix equal parts water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the solution over the glass and let it sit for 2–3 minutes. This helps loosen dirt, watermarks and stains, making them easier to wipe away without relying on harsh chemical cleaners.

How To Clean With Newspaper

Once you have treated the mirror with the vinegar solution, wipe it using a clean, dry cloth or newspaper. Newspaper can absorb excess moisture and help reduce streaks when used gently. Make sure the paper is clean and avoid rubbing too aggressively to prevent leaving residue on the surface.

ALSO READ | Cracked Egg In The Fridge? Know Whether It Is Safe To Eat

This Magical Method For Stubborn Stains

For mirrors covered with stubborn, dried-on marks, try using warm white vinegar. Spray it onto the affected areas and place a paper towel soaked in vinegar over the stains. Leave it for around 10–20 minutes, then gently wipe the surface clean. This can help loosen deposits that are difficult to remove with regular wiping.

This Is Also An Effective Way

Toothpaste can be used for dealing with light haze on some glass surfaces. Apply a very small amount and gently rub it over the affected area for a couple of minutes before wiping it away with a damp cloth. Avoid using abrasive toothpaste or applying excessive pressure, as this may scratch certain surfaces.

ALSO READ | First Time Flying? Know What To Do First At The Airport: A Step-By-Step Guide

Learn The Secret To Shine

For an extra-clean finish, mix lemon juice with white vinegar and apply a small amount to the glass. The acidic solution can help break down certain stains and residue. Wipe the mirror thoroughly with a clean, soft cloth afterward to reveal a clearer shine.

When To Clean?

Regular cleaning can prevent hard-water marks, soap residue and dust from building up. Depending on how frequently the mirror is used, cleaning it once or twice a week can help maintain its shine. Avoid scrubbing too hard, and always use a soft cloth or suitable cleaning material to protect the glass surface.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often should I clean my mirrors?

Regular cleaning prevents buildup. Depending on usage, cleaning your mirror once or twice a week helps maintain its shine.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 26 Aug 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mirror Cleaning Tips How To Clean Mirror Glass Cleaning Hacks
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Cleaning Mirror With Newspaper? Here’s An Easier Way To Get A Spotless Shine
Cleaning Mirror With Newspaper? Here’s An Easier Way To Get A Spotless Shine
Lifestyle
Budget Traveller | Darjeeling Couple Trip Under Rs 25,000 For 3 Days Including Travel Stay And Food
Budget Traveller | Darjeeling Couple Trip Under Rs 25,000 For 3 Days Including Travel Stay And Food
Lifestyle
Pet First | Bathing Your Dog Too Often May Harm Their Skin And Coat; Know The Right Routine
Pet First | Bathing Your Dog Too Often May Harm Their Skin And Coat; Know The Right Routine
Lifestyle
Cracked Egg In The Fridge? Know Whether It Is Safe To Eat
Cracked Egg In The Fridge? Know Whether It Is Safe To Eat
Advertisement

Videos

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women
Bihar Politics: Chirag Paswan Meets Protesting Students in Patna
Nepal Flood: Rasuwa Emerges as Worst-Affected District
Delhi News: Rekha Gupta Government Launches Laxmi Scheme, Women to Get ₹2,500 Monthly
Nepal News: Flash Floods Trigger Massive Destruction Across Five Districts, Homes and Vehicles Swept Away
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget