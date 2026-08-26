Cleaning Mirror With Newspaper? Here’s An Easier Way To Get A Spotless Shine

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apply toothpaste or lemon-vinegar for added shine.

Mirrors in bathrooms and homes are used every day, but water splashes, soap residue and steam can quickly leave them looking dull and hazy. While many people use old newspapers to clean mirrors, simply rubbing the surface with paper may not be enough. Using the right cleaning method can make all the difference. Here are some simple ways to get a spotless, streak-free shine.

Clean Like This

Before cleaning the mirror, mix equal parts water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the solution over the glass and let it sit for 2–3 minutes. This helps loosen dirt, watermarks and stains, making them easier to wipe away without relying on harsh chemical cleaners.

How To Clean With Newspaper

Once you have treated the mirror with the vinegar solution, wipe it using a clean, dry cloth or newspaper. Newspaper can absorb excess moisture and help reduce streaks when used gently. Make sure the paper is clean and avoid rubbing too aggressively to prevent leaving residue on the surface.

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This Magical Method For Stubborn Stains

For mirrors covered with stubborn, dried-on marks, try using warm white vinegar. Spray it onto the affected areas and place a paper towel soaked in vinegar over the stains. Leave it for around 10–20 minutes, then gently wipe the surface clean. This can help loosen deposits that are difficult to remove with regular wiping.

This Is Also An Effective Way

Toothpaste can be used for dealing with light haze on some glass surfaces. Apply a very small amount and gently rub it over the affected area for a couple of minutes before wiping it away with a damp cloth. Avoid using abrasive toothpaste or applying excessive pressure, as this may scratch certain surfaces.

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Learn The Secret To Shine

For an extra-clean finish, mix lemon juice with white vinegar and apply a small amount to the glass. The acidic solution can help break down certain stains and residue. Wipe the mirror thoroughly with a clean, soft cloth afterward to reveal a clearer shine.

When To Clean?

Regular cleaning can prevent hard-water marks, soap residue and dust from building up. Depending on how frequently the mirror is used, cleaning it once or twice a week can help maintain its shine. Avoid scrubbing too hard, and always use a soft cloth or suitable cleaning material to protect the glass surface.