New COVID Variant PJ.2.1 On The Rise, Are Current Vaccines Effective?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom No evidence PJ.2.1 causes more severe illness; WHO unclassified.

A new COVID-19 variant, PJ.2.1, is attracting attention after being detected across several countries, including parts of North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. First identified in Canada's Ontario province in May 2026, the emerging SARS-CoV-2 lineage has genetic changes in its spike protein that may influence how efficiently it enters human cells. Its spread has also raised questions about whether existing COVID-19 vaccines can protect against it and whether it poses a greater health risk. However, preliminary research has not established that PJ.2.1 causes more severe illness than earlier variants.

A study published in the Journal of Infection in October 2026 examined the variant's genetic mutations, ability to enter human cells and response to vaccine-induced antibodies. Laboratory findings indicated increased cell-entry efficiency in certain cell lines, although researchers found no substantial increase in resistance to vaccine-induced antibodies compared with most other variants examined.

What Is The New COVID Variant PJ.2.1?

PJ.2.1 is a lineage of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Researchers describe it as a saltation variant, meaning it emerged with a relatively large number of genetic changes rather than accumulating mutations gradually.

According to researchers, PJ.2.1 originated from MC.10.1.7, a descendant of the JN.1 lineage that circulated until May 2025.

The variant was first detected in Ontario, Canada, on May 2, 2026. Subsequent cases were reported in other Canadian provinces and the United States. International detections have also been reported in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, France and Spain.

In Spain, researchers identified evidence of local transmission chains across several regions. Public Health Ontario genomic surveillance data showed that PJ.2.1 accounted for 25.2% of sequenced SARS-CoV-2 samples between September 20 and October 17, compared with 16.9% in the preceding four-week period.

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Why Are PJ.2.1's Spike Protein Mutations Raising Concerns?

The spike protein allows SARS-CoV-2 to attach to and enter human cells by interacting with ACE2 receptors. Mutations in this protein can influence how effectively the virus binds to these receptors.

In laboratory experiments, PJ.2.1 demonstrated approximately 1.5 to 2.5 times greater cell-entry efficiency than the LP.8.1 reference variant in four out of five cell lines tested.

Researchers also found that PJ.2.1 appeared less susceptible to inhibition by an antibody targeting the ACE2 receptor than some other variants examined.

These findings point towards potentially enhanced ACE2 interaction, which could contribute to the variant's spread. However, laboratory results alone cannot establish how efficiently it transmits between people or whether it will cause an increase in infections in real-world settings.

Can Existing COVID Vaccines Protect Against PJ.2.1?

The spike protein mutations have also raised questions about whether antibodies developed through vaccination or previous infections can recognise the new variant.

Preliminary findings offer some reassurance. Researchers found that PJ.2.1 did not show substantially greater resistance to vaccine-induced antibodies than most other variants included in the study.

Antibodies from individuals who received an LP.8.1-adapted COVID-19 vaccine were able to neutralise PJ.2.1 in laboratory tests. However, its sensitivity to neutralisation was approximately 1.8 times lower than that of the LP.8.1 reference variant.

This suggests that the variant may have some differences in antibody recognition, but the study did not establish a major increase in immune evasion. Laboratory antibody tests also cannot determine how effectively vaccines prevent infections in everyday settings.

Vaccination remains important for reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

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What Are The Symptoms Of COVID Variant PJ.2.1?

There is currently no confirmed symptom profile that distinguishes PJ.2.1 from other COVID-19 variants. Infected individuals may experience commonly reported COVID-19 symptoms, including:

Fever or chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or blocked nose

Headache

Muscle and body aches

Fatigue and weakness

Shortness of breath

Changes in smell or taste

Gastrointestinal symptoms in some cases

These symptoms can overlap with influenza, seasonal respiratory infections and the common cold. Therefore, symptoms alone cannot confirm whether someone has COVID-19 or identify the specific variant.

Testing can help establish whether an individual has COVID-19, while genomic sequencing is needed to identify the viral lineage.

Is PJ.2.1 More Dangerous Than Earlier COVID Variants?

There is currently insufficient clinical evidence to establish that PJ.2.1 causes more severe illness, increases hospitalisations or leads to more deaths than earlier variants.

The Journal of Infection study primarily examined its genetic characteristics, cell-entry efficiency and response to antibodies. It did not establish an increase in disease severity among infected patients.

Researchers also reported that PJ.2.1 was detected more frequently among older age groups, particularly people aged 70 and above. However, this observation does not establish that the variant specifically targets older people or causes more severe illness in them.

Older adults, people with weakened immune systems and individuals with underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and chronic respiratory illnesses remain at greater risk of severe COVID-19 complications.

Has WHO Classified PJ.2.1 As A Variant Of Concern?

The detection of PJ.2.1 across multiple countries does not automatically mean it has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO uses a variant-tracking framework to assess emerging SARS-CoV-2 lineages and their potential public health implications. According to the information available in the article, PJ.2.1 was not included among the variants of interest or variants under monitoring in the WHO's July 2026 update.

However, the absence of a formal designation does not mean the lineage is no longer being studied. Genomic surveillance remains important for tracking mutations and assessing whether emerging variants could affect public health.

Has The New COVID Variant PJ.2.1 Reached India?

The available information does not establish whether PJ.2.1 has been detected in India.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) monitors genetic changes in circulating coronavirus strains through genomic sequencing. Samples collected from different states are analysed to identify emerging variants and track their spread.

Although PJ.2.1 has been reported in several countries, international detections do not confirm its presence in India. Further genomic surveillance is needed to establish whether the lineage has reached the country.

How Can People Protect Themselves Against COVID-19?

While scientists continue to study emerging variants, basic preventive measures can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.

Follow COVID-19 vaccination recommendations applicable to your age and health conditions.

Avoid close contact with others when experiencing respiratory symptoms.

Wear a well-fitting mask in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, particularly during periods of increased respiratory infections.

Maintain good hand hygiene.

Ensure adequate ventilation in indoor spaces.

Seek medical advice if symptoms worsen, particularly if you belong to a high-risk group.

People at greater risk of severe illness should consult a healthcare professional promptly if they develop symptoms.

Should People Be Worried About PJ.2.1?

PJ.2.1 highlights the continued evolution of SARS-CoV-2, with its spike protein mutations and increased cell-entry efficiency making it important to monitor. However, current research has not established that the variant causes more severe illness or substantially escapes vaccine-induced immunity.

Further clinical studies and genomic surveillance will be needed to understand its transmission patterns and potential impact on public health. For now, following vaccination recommendations and taking appropriate precautions remain important, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or another qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.

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