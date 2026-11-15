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English NewsLifestyle7 Easy Tips To Keep Your Skin Soft And Hydrated During Changing Weather

7 Easy Tips To Keep Your Skin Soft And Hydrated During Changing Weather

Changing weather can leave your skin dry, rough and dull. Try these 7 easy skincare tips, including coconut oil, aloe vera and moisturising habits, to keep your skin soft and hydrated.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fluctuating weather dries skin; consistent moisturisation is essential.
  • Coconut oil, aloe vera, honey effectively soothe dry skin.
  • Apply moisturiser post-bath, drink water, eat healthy.
  • Avoid hot water; consult doctor for persistent irritation.

Changing weather can affect not only your health but also your skin. Fluctuations in temperature, cold winds and reduced humidity can make the skin dry, rough and lifeless. Many people experience tightness on their face, dryness on their hands and chapped lips during this time.

Keeping the skin moisturised is essential to maintain its softness and prevent excessive dryness. However, you do not always need expensive skincare products to achieve this. A few affordable ingredients and simple everyday habits can help keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

Coconut Oil And Aloe Vera Can Help

Coconut oil is commonly used to moisturise dry skin and keep it soft. Applying a small amount of coconut oil to slightly damp skin after bathing or before going to bed can help retain moisture.

Aloe vera gel is another option that can soothe the skin. A small amount of clean, fragrance-free aloe vera gel can be applied to the face and hands. Honey may also help maintain skin moisture. Apply a little honey, leave it on for some time and rinse it off with water. However, discontinue using any ingredient if it causes irritation, itching or discomfort.

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Apply Moisturiser Immediately After Bathing

One of the best times to moisturise your skin is immediately after bathing. Applying a cream or moisturiser while the skin is still slightly damp helps lock in moisture and prevent excessive dryness.

Avoid bathing with very hot water, as it can strip the skin of its natural oils and make it drier. Instead, use lukewarm water. For facial cleansing, choose a gentle cleanser rather than harsh face washes or products containing strong fragrances.

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Simple Everyday Habits Can Reduce Skin Dryness

Apart from skincare products, everyday habits also play an important role in maintaining healthy skin. Drinking adequate water throughout the day and including fruits, green vegetables, nuts and healthy fats in your diet can support overall skin health.

Avoid washing your face repeatedly or rubbing your skin too harshly, as these habits can worsen dryness. If your lips become dry or chapped, applying petroleum jelly can help protect them and retain moisture.

For dry hands and feet, applying a nourishing cream before bedtime can help keep the skin soft. However, if dryness is accompanied by persistent itching, redness, cracks or irritation, consult a dermatologist for appropriate treatment.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What causes skin dryness during changing weather?

Fluctuations in temperature, cold winds, and reduced humidity can make skin dry, rough, and lifeless. Many people experience tightness, dryness, and chapped lips during this time.

What affordable ingredients can help moisturize dry skin?

Coconut oil can be applied to slightly damp skin after bathing. Aloe vera gel can soothe skin, and honey may also help maintain skin moisture.

When is the best time to apply moisturizer for maximum effect?

The best time to moisturize is immediately after bathing when the skin is still slightly damp. This helps lock in moisture and prevents excessive dryness.

What everyday habits contribute to healthy, hydrated skin?

Drinking adequate water and a healthy diet support overall skin health. Also, avoid washing your face repeatedly or rubbing skin too harshly, as these worsen dryness.

When should I consult a dermatologist for dry skin concerns?

Consult a dermatologist if dryness is accompanied by persistent itching, redness, cracks, or irritation. They can provide appropriate treatment for these symptoms.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Skin Care Beauty Tips Dry Skin Winter Skin Care Moisturising Tips
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