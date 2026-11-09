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English NewsHealthWhy Is Vitamin K Injection Given To Newborns? Know Its Role In Preventing Dangerous Bleeding

Why Is Vitamin K Injection Given To Newborns? Know Its Role In Preventing Dangerous Bleeding

Vitamin K injection is essential for newborns as it helps prevent Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB), a serious condition that can cause internal bleeding and brain haemorrhage.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Newborns face Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding risk.
  • Low vitamin K levels cause dangerous internal bleeding.
  • Single Vitamin K injection prevents life-threatening deficiency bleeding.
  • Research confirms injection reduces severe bleeding risk significantly.

The birth of a newborn is one of the happiest moments for parents and their families. After delivery, doctors and nurses conduct several health checks and administer essential vaccines and supplements to protect the baby. However, one small injection given immediately after birth plays a crucial role in protecting a newborn's life.

Recent global medical research and reports by paediatric experts have highlighted that newborns who do not receive a Vitamin K injection shortly after birth face a significantly higher risk of sudden internal bleeding. This serious and potentially life-threatening condition is medically known as Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB).

Why Do Newborn Babies Have Vitamin K Deficiency?

Newborn babies naturally have very low levels of Vitamin K at birth. There are two main biological reasons behind this deficiency.

Firstly, during pregnancy, only a small amount of Vitamin K passes from the mother's body to the baby through the placenta.

Secondly, Vitamin K is produced by beneficial bacteria present in the stomach and intestines. However, a newborn's intestines do not yet have an established bacterial population. Additionally, breast milk contains only small amounts of Vitamin K.

As a result, during the first few weeks of life, a baby's body may not have enough Vitamin K to produce the proteins required for normal blood clotting.

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What Is VKDB And How Dangerous Can It Be?

Vitamin K plays an important role in activating proteins that help the blood clot. When the body does not have enough of this vitamin, bleeding may continue because the blood cannot clot properly.

Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB) in newborns is generally classified into three types: early, classic and late.

Late VKDB is considered the most dangerous form. In this condition, sudden bleeding can occur inside the baby's brain or intestines, even without any external injury.

Bleeding inside the brain can cause severe brain damage and may even become life-threatening.

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What Does The Research Say And What Do Doctors Recommend?

According to recent data published in an international paediatric journal, babies whose parents refuse the Vitamin K injection at birth because of natural or alternative approaches have an 81 times higher risk of developing late VKDB compared to babies who receive the injection.

Doctors emphasise that this condition is largely preventable. A single dose of 1 mg of Vitamin K1 is administered into the muscle of a newborn's thigh shortly after birth.

This dose is safely stored in the baby's liver and helps protect against bleeding risks until the child begins consuming solid foods.

Parents should ensure that their newborn has received the recommended Vitamin K injection before being discharged from the hospital.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is a Vitamin K injection given to newborns immediately after birth?

This injection prevents Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB), a serious condition where newborns face a high risk of sudden internal bleeding due to insufficient Vitamin K.

Why do newborns naturally have low levels of Vitamin K?

Newborns receive little Vitamin K from the placenta, lack gut bacteria to produce it, and breast milk contains minimal amounts. This results in naturally low levels at birth.

What are the potential dangers of Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB) in newborns?

VKDB can cause sudden bleeding inside the baby's brain or intestines, even without injury. Bleeding in the brain can lead to severe brain damage and may be life-threatening.

How effective is the Vitamin K injection in preventing VKDB?

Babies whose parents refuse the injection have an 81 times higher risk of late VKDB. A single 1 mg dose safely protects against bleeding risks until the child starts solid foods.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Health News Newborn Health Vitamin K Injection Vitamin K Deficiency VKDB
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