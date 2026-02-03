10 Promising Leadership & Business Coaches To Watch In 2026

As workplaces grow more complex, business and leadership coaches are helping professionals navigate change with clarity and purpose. Their role now extends beyond skill-building to shaping mindset, communication, and human connection at work. Across industries, these coaches are influencing how leaders think, listen, and respond in high-pressure environments. By focusing on people-first leadership and practical insight, they are helping individuals and organisations build resilience, trust, and long-term professional growth.

Vivvek Johar - Founder, HXN (Human eXperience Networking)

With over 20 years of corporate experience, Vivvek Johar has built his work around a simple but often overlooked belief: meaningful professional growth begins with being human first. Having spent two decades in the corporate world, he observed that while strategies and skills open doors, it is trust and human connection that truly create opportunities.

At a time when networking is often reduced to visibility and self-promotion, Johar chose a different path rooted in listening, empathy, and emotional trust. He identified a truth many professionals miss-people don’t refer skills, they refer people they genuinely trust.

Today, Johar is recognised as India’s only coach dedicated exclusively to human-first networking. Through masterclasses and one-on-one coaching, he helps professionals replace transactional conversations with authentic connections. His approach has led to deeper relationships, stronger inner circles, and organic opportunities.

This philosophy culminated in the launch of HXN-Human Experience Networking, reframing networking as a life skill rather than a tactic.

Abhishek Tula - CEO & Co-founder, Kaizen Training Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Abhishek Tula is in the business of transforming people & performance. He helps businesses scale, sell smarter & build high-performing teams. With 24+ years of experience in Leadership, Sales & Business coaching, Abhishek is the CEO & Co-Founder of Kaizen Training Solutions Pvt. Ltd., one of Pan-Asia’s most impactful capability-building organisations. He has personally influenced over 2,50,000 professionals across 20+ nationalities, 22 industries in multiple locations, partnering with Fortune 500 companies, leading MNCs, government and MSME organisations.

Over the last decade, Abhishek has worked closely with CXOs, business leaders, and sales leadership teams, driving measurable business outcomes. His expertise spans Leadership Excellence, Sales & Business Growth, Customer Experience, and Outbound Behavioural Transformation (OBTs), where strategy meets execution on the ground.

Known for his sharp business lens and results-driven interventions, Abhishek’s work has earned national recognition for delivering learning that moves the needle on revenue, ownership, execution and culture.

Neetu A. Beel - Founder, Access Vibrations

Neetu A. Beel is the Founder of Access Vibrations and a renowned Graphologist, Numerologist, Bach Flower Therapist, and Past Life Regression Therapist with over 15 years of experience in holistic healing and personal transformation. Her journey began with a deep passion for understanding human behaviour and emotional well-being, which evolved into a mission to guide people toward clarity and success. She has guided and helped more than 20,000 individuals achieve their desired life goals through personalised and compassionate guidance. In addition to her professional practice, she is also a co-author of three books, sharing her knowledge to inspire self-growth and inner healing.

Chandan Sanwal - Founder, Hunarshala

Chandan Sanwal is a digital growth strategist, entrepreneur, and leadership mentor who empowers students, startup founders, and business owners to scale with clarity in the digital age. Founder of Social Watch, with over 15 years of hands-on experience building and growing multiple brands, he blends execution-driven digital marketing with sharp leadership thinking.

Through Hunarshala, Sanwal trains emerging entrepreneurs to move beyond tactics and think in systems where branding, performance marketing, content, and community work together to drive sustainable growth. His approach goes deeper than algorithms and ads, focusing on decision-making, ownership mindset and long-term scalability.

Known for his practical teaching style and real-world case studies in Hunarshala, Sanwal has mentored hundreds of founders and students, helping them convert ideas into revenue generating digital brands. His leadership philosophy is simple: clarity builds confidence, and confident leaders build scalable businesses.

CXO Anshu Joshi Singh

An author, life coach and businesswoman with 14 published works over a nine-year period, Anshu Joshi Singh has a wealth of experience as a Writer of non-fiction books.

Her most well-known titles include "Good Mother Syndrome", "Death in Silence: A Celebration of Life", "I Wish I Had Time", "Twelve Ways to Slow Down/Fasten Up", "Thrifty @ Fifty” and "The Media Guide". She is certified in Life Coaching, NLP, Public Speaking, etc., and established Snow Finch Media Pvt Ltd - Himachal Pradesh's first hybrid Self-Publishing Company.

Anshu also enjoys the process of mentoring and often hosts podcasts and other forums to assist others in unlocking the opportunities that exist within them through their own profession, whether it be through writing, coaching or entrepreneurship.

Suhas Kulkarni - Country Head, SOMA

Suhas Kulkarni is a respected leader in the flexography and packaging industry. He brings over two decades of experience driving growth across South Asia. As Country Head at SOMA, he leads sales and operations across three countries, strengthening profitability through strategic market development and customer-centric execution. Previously, as Managing Director of Technology at DKSH, he steered multiple business lines with full P&L ownership. Alongside his corporate leadership, he is a sought-after Executive Coach, known for empowering teams, fostering collaboration, and building confident, future-ready leaders.

Dhananjay Banthia – Founder, Smart Acumen Consulting

Dhananjay Banthia is a nationally acclaimed business consultant, financial market trainer, and leadership speaker with over 17 years of experience spanning financial services, learning and development, and strategic consulting. Founder of Smart Acumen Consulting, Banthia has conducted more than 2,300 training and mentoring sessions across 24 Indian states, reaching over 2.5 lakh professionals from sectors including banking, education, manufacturing, retail, and technology. With a strong academic foundation and multiple professional certifications, he is known for blending practical business insight with relatable storytelling. A frequent TV panellist and visiting faculty at leading institutions, Banthia’s work focuses on enabling individuals and organisations to think strategically, break limitations, and achieve sustainable growth through clarity-driven leadership.

Mrinal Choudhury

Mrinal Choudhury is a seasoned transformation coach, corporate trainer, and author dedicated to empowering professionals and leaders to achieve peak performance through mindset, emotional intelligence, and practical leadership skills. With over a decade of experience managing and mentoring hundreds of team members, Mrinal blends corporate insight with human-centred coaching to help individuals and organisations navigate change, boost team productivity, and build resilient workplace cultures. His debut book, The Happiness Hunt, explores modern happiness through an integrated lens of science and spirituality, offering actionable insights for personal and professional fulfilment. A recognised voice in leadership development and workplace wellbeing, Mrinal regularly shares thought-leadership on LinkedIn and at corporate events, and inspires audiences with transformative strategies that foster growth, clarity, and purpose.

CA Arsh Gaur - Founder, Finamite Solutions LLP

CA Arsh Gaur is a Chartered Accountant and Profit Coach for Service Business Owners, known for helping entrepreneurs build profitable, scalable, and stress-free businesses. He works closely with consultants, agencies, coaches, and other service professionals to bring clarity in pricing, profits, systems, and decision-making. Through his flagship program, Advanced Business Mastery, he has helped hundreds of service business owners transform struggling or unstructured businesses into profitable and predictable enterprises. His work focuses not only on increasing business profits but also on creating a balanced, fulfilled life for founders. With a practical, execution-driven approach, Arsh Gaur simplifies finance, taxation, and business strategy into clear actions that deliver measurable results and long-term business transformation.

Banasri Brandon

Banasri Brandon is a TEDx speaker, public speaker, communication coach, and private pilot trainee based in Dubai, whose journey spans corporate leadership, aviation, and personal advocacy. With over 15 years of experience in global banking at Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, she brings deep insight into leadership, team dynamics, and effective communication. Educated in a vernacular government school in India, her grounded and relatable approach that resonates strongly with diverse audiences. A two-time DTAC International Speech Contest finalist and an active Toastmaster, Brandon combines storytelling with lived experience rather than theory. As a mother to a special needs child, she is a committed advocate for inclusion and empathy in professional spaces. Her workshops and keynotes help organisations build communication cultures rooted in listening, clarity, and human connection.

