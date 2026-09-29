Men Face Higher Heart Risk Than Women, 67.6% Flagged In New Report

Men in India’s young workforce may be showing higher levels of cardiovascular risk than women, according to the Young Workforce Heart Health Report 2026 by digital health benefits platform ekincare. The report found that 67.6 per cent of male employees were flagged for at least one cardiovascular risk marker, compared with 53.2 per cent of female employees, a difference of 14.4 percentage points. The findings are based on health check-up data from 2 lakh employees and highlight that cardiovascular risk markers can emerge much earlier than traditionally expected. Overall, 58.5 per cent of employees below the age of 35 were flagged for at least one cardiovascular risk marker, suggesting that heart health concerns are not limited to people in their 40s and 50s.

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Men Show Higher Cardiovascular Risk Than Women

The gender-wise analysis revealed a notable gap between male and female employees. While 67.6 per cent of men were flagged for at least one cardiovascular risk marker, the figure stood at 53.2 per cent among women. The difference highlights the importance of cardiovascular health monitoring among working-age adults, including younger employees. Regular screening can help identify risk markers that may not always be apparent from age, body weight or outward appearance alone.

Normal BMI Does Not Always Mean Low Heart Risk

The report also found that a healthy body weight does not necessarily indicate good cardiovascular health. Among employees under 35 with a normal Body Mass Index (BMI), 60 per cent had at least one other flagged health marker. Cholesterol-related measures emerged as a particular area of concern. The findings suggest that relying solely on body weight or BMI may not provide a complete picture of an individual's cardiovascular health.

Blood Sugar Risk Rises Among Young Employees

The report showed improvement in cholesterol and blood pressure markers compared with 2023. However, blood sugar risk increased by 4.3 percentage points, with a sharp rise recorded in 2024. The findings indicate that blood sugar monitoring may need greater attention as part of preventive health checks, particularly among younger employees.

Millennials Show Higher Risk Than Gen Z

Age-wise, the report found differences between Millennials and Gen Z. Employees aged 28-40, classified as Millennials in the report, recorded a higher flagged cardiovascular risk rate than Gen Z employees aged 20-27, with an 18.4 percentage-point gap between the two groups. Gen Z, however, showed changes in specific health markers. Since 2023, HDL cholesterol increased by 7.4 points, while blood sugar rose by 1.3 points among Gen Z employees. Millennials, meanwhile, recorded improvement across all the health markers measured in the report.

Metro Employees Record Slightly Higher Risk

Location-based data also showed a difference in cardiovascular risk. The rate stood at 63.1 per cent among employees using healthcare providers in metro locations, compared with 59% in non-metro locations. The figures point to differences in cardiovascular risk markers across workplace populations and underline the importance of preventive health monitoring regardless of where employees live or work.

Regular monitoring may also help track changes in cardiovascular health over time. Among employees who underwent a second health check, 43 per cent showed improvement, while 19.8 per cent recorded a decline. The findings indicate that continued health assessments can help track risk markers and identify changes that may require attention.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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