Pope Leo XIV Health Update: What We Know About His Lung Cancer, Surgery And Recovery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pope Leo XIV underwent lung lobe removal for adenocarcinoma.

Vatican reported his recovery is progressing normally post-surgery.

Cancer stage and spread details remain undisclosed by Vatican.

Doctors expect return to normal activities within several weeks.

Pope Leo Lung Cancer Surgery Health: Pope Leo XIV is currently battling lung cancer. On Tuesday, a lobe of his right lung was surgically removed. Following this, the Vatican announced on Wednesday that his recovery was progressing normally. Blood tests and a chest X-ray conducted after the surgery also indicated a normal post-operative course. According to the Vatican, the results of the tests are within the normal range for such surgery.

Pope Leo was diagnosed with a nodular lesion in his right lung. Doctors say some such lesions can be cured by surgical removal. However, the Vatican has not yet disclosed the stage of the Pope's cancer or whether it has spread to other parts of the body. This information will be crucial in understanding further treatment and the potential outcome of the disease.

What Cancer Does Pope Leo Have?

Doctors say Pope Leo has lung adenocarcinoma, a common type of non-small cell lung cancer. Dr. Calvin Lung, a thoracic surgeon at Northwestern Medicine's Canning Thoracic Institute, explained that when this type of cancer is detected early, the prognosis is generally good. The type of surgery the Pope underwent is also commonly performed to treat lung cancer. Doctors say patients can recover more quickly after this type of surgery.

ALSO READ | PM2.5 Pollution: Study Of 346.5 Million Records Links Poor Air Quality To 8% Higher Hospitalisation Risk

It Is Not Yet Clear What Stage The Cancer Is At

The Vatican has not yet released any information about the stage of Pope Leo's cancer. Doctors say that it is possible that even they do not yet know the exact stage of the cancer. However, the information available so far suggests that the disease may have been detected in its early stages.

According to doctors, if the cancer had spread to other parts of the body, treatment such as chemotherapy or immunological therapy might have been needed before surgery. However, the Pope underwent surgery directly and the lump was removed. This could indicate that doctors believe the disease is localized and can be removed with surgery. If the cancer is confined to that area and is completely removed through surgery, doctors say no further treatment may be necessary.

ALSO READ | UP FSDA Tightens Rules On Puja Ghee Labels: Know The Health Risks And How To Identify Edible Ghee

Why Is It Important To Know Whether The Cancer Has Reached The Lymph Nodes?

Lymph node testing will also be crucial in understanding the future course of the disease. If the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, this can alter the prognosis and further treatment. Doctors explained that sometimes initial testing shows cancer confined to the right lung, but subsequent testing may reveal the presence of cancer in the lymph nodes as well.

To achieve this, several tests are performed after surgery. These may include testing the cancer's genetic makeup and specific markers that indicate the underlying cause of cancer growth. These tests can then determine further treatment.

How Many Complications Will Occur After Removing A Lung Lobe?

In Pope Leo's case, not the entire right lung, but only a lobe of it was surgically removed. According to doctors, recovery from this type of surgery typically takes a few weeks. This doesn't mean the patient is left with only one lung, but rather a portion of the right lung has been removed. Pain or discomfort may occur in the initial days after surgery. According to Dr. Calvin Lung, this pain may last from the first few days to the first week or two. However, doctors believe the Pope will be able to return to his normal activities in about three to four weeks. It may take a little longer, but his recovery is expected.

How Is The Pope's Recovery Going?

According to the Vatican, Pope Leo's recovery is progressing as expected. He has begun respiratory physiotherapy and has begun walking around his room. He has also resumed a normal diet, eating breakfast and lunch. According to the Vatican, the Pope is expected to remain in the hospital for about a week. Doctors say that it can take several weeks to fully return to normal activities after this type of surgery. Dr. David Jones, Chief of Thoracic Surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, also estimated that the Pope could return to his normal activities in about three to four weeks, although his pace may be a little slower initially.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator