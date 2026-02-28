Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthPotato vs Sweet Potato: Which Is Better For Controlling Blood Sugar?

Potato vs Sweet Potato: Which Is Better For Controlling Blood Sugar?

Struggling with blood sugar? Know whether potato or sweet potato is better for diabetes management, including glycemic index, nutrition, and expert tips for Indian diets.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Diabetes and uncontrolled blood sugar are rising sharply among adults in India. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, nearly 89.8 million adults aged 20–79 are now affected. This surge has earned India the reputation of the “Diabetes Capital” of the world. Amid this, a common question arises: when planning daily meals, which is healthier for blood sugar, potato or sweet potato?

ALSO READ: 5 Easy Post-Meal Habits To Prevent Stomach Ache Naturally

Different Types Of Potatoes In India

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Not all potatoes are created equal. India is home to a variety of potato types, each differing in starch content and nutrients. Research published in the Indian Journal of Horticulture by the Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla, studied 46 Indian varieties. Some, like Kufri Anand, Kufri Arun, and Kufri Neela, have properties that slow carbohydrate breakdown, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar. This shows that not all potatoes are harmful for diabetes patients when consumed in moderation.

What Makes Sweet Potato Special?

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Sweet potatoes are rich in bioactive compounds such as carotenoids, anthocyanins, and phenolic acids, according to research in the International Journal of Food Science and Technology. These compounds help reduce insulin resistance and regulate blood sugar.

Nutritionally, 100 grams of regular potato contains about 17 grams of carbohydrates, with a high glycemic index (GI), especially when boiled or fried. Boiled potatoes can reach a GI of 78–82, and frying increases it further. Cooling boiled potatoes slightly lowers their GI.

Sweet potatoes, on the other hand, contain roughly 20 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams, but their GI usually ranges from 44 to 61, making them comparatively gentler on blood sugar. They are high in fibre, which slows sugar absorption, and are loaded with vitamins A and C, plus antioxidants.

Which Is The Healthier Option?

Experts suggest that for blood sugar management, sweet potatoes may be the better choice. However, potatoes don’t need to be eliminated entirely. The key is portion control, avoiding fried preparations, and pairing them with pulses and vegetables in a balanced diet. When prepared and consumed properly, both can be included as part of a healthy, balanced meal plan.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Related Video

Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered

Frequently Asked Questions

Which is healthier for blood sugar, potato or sweet potato?

Sweet potatoes are generally a better choice for blood sugar management due to their lower glycemic index and higher fiber content.

Can diabetes patients eat potatoes?

Yes, some potato varieties have properties that slow carbohydrate breakdown. Portion control and avoiding fried preparations are key.

What makes sweet potatoes good for blood sugar?

Sweet potatoes are rich in bioactive compounds that help reduce insulin resistance and regulate blood sugar. They also have a gentler impact on blood sugar levels.

How does the preparation method affect potato's glycemic index?

Boiling potatoes can result in a high glycemic index, which can be slightly lowered by cooling them. Frying increases the glycemic index further.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diabetes BLOOD SUGAR POTATO Healthy Diet Sweet Potato
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Potato vs Sweet Potato: Which Is Better For Controlling Blood Sugar?
Potato vs Sweet Potato: Which Is Better For Controlling Blood Sugar?
Health
ABP Live Doc Talk | Sugar, Sun, And Synthetic Threat: The Modern Lifestyle Damaging Your Health
ABP Live Doc Talk | Sugar, Sun, And Synthetic Threat: The Modern Lifestyle Damaging Your Health
Health
Ramadan 2026: 5 Nutritionist-Approved Sehri Meals To Stay Hydrated And Energised
Ramadan 2026: 5 Nutritionist-Approved Sehri Meals To Stay Hydrated And Energised
Health
Nationwide HPV Vaccine Rollout Begins Saturday; 14-Year-Old Girls To Receive Gardasil 4
Nationwide HPV Vaccine Rollout Begins Saturday; 14-Year-Old Girls To Receive Gardasil 4
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Now: 4-Year-Old Falls into Ganga Canal, Rescue Operation Underway
Global Focus: Trump Remarks, Bagram Speculation, and Gulf Mediation Shape Pakistan–Afghanistan Crisis
Strategic View: Pakistan–Afghanistan Tensions Spark Fierce Debate Over Strategy, Sovereignty, and Blowback
War Desk: Pakistan–Afghanistan Border War Widens as Drone Strikes, Mediation Efforts, and Claims Intensify
Geo Flash: Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts as Airstrikes, Drone Raids and Claims Escalate Rapidly
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget