Wordle Answer Today (July 6): Puzzle 1843 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Monday, July 6, with another fun puzzle that got people thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day with a new word to guess. Some enjoy solving it in as few tries as possible, while others simply want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle was a little tricky because the answer can mean different drinks in different parts of the world. If you’re still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to learn but takes smart thinking to master. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives clues through coloured tiles:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues carefully helps players remove wrong letters and get closer to the answer. This simple gameplay is what makes Wordle so popular around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The July 6 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

Can refer to one of three drinks from around the world.

The word begins with T.

It ends with Y.

The word has 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using "stone" as a starter turns two letters yellow.

These clues gave players enough help without revealing the answer too soon.

Wordle Answer Today (July 6)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: TODDY.

The word "toddy" has more than one meaning. A hot toddy is a warm drink usually made with hot water, whiskey, honey, and lemon. In Latin America, Toddy is the name of a powdered chocolate drink. In India, toddy is a drink made from the fermented sap of coconut palms.

If you guessed today's word correctly, congratulations! If not, there's always another Wordle puzzle waiting tomorrow.