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English NewsEntertainment‘Dead Letter Box’ Used To Supply Weapons From Amritsar In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

‘Dead Letter Box’ Used To Supply Weapons From Amritsar In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The Tiger Shroff firing probe has uncovered an alleged weapons supply network involving an Amritsar collection point, encrypted messaging and transport to Mumbai.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Investigators uncovered weapons supply network for Shroff's car incident.
  • Weapons collected via 'dead letter box' from Amritsar location.
  • Two women transported weapons; three accused brought to Mumbai.
  • Shooters initially targeted another celebrity, then focused on Shroff.

Investigators probing the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai have uncovered details of an alleged weapons supply network, with firearms reportedly collected from a pre-arranged location in Amritsar using a method known as a “dead letter box”, sources said. The investigation is being handled by the Mumbai Crime Branch, which is examining the alleged roles of several accused in transporting the weapons to the city.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Cab Driver’s Phone Call Helped Police Track Three Accuse 

What Is A ‘Dead Letter Box’ In The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

According to sources, two accused, identified as Kunal and Sumit, travelled to Amritsar around two weeks ago to collect the firearms. They were allegedly given the location beforehand by Anil Pandit, who was in contact with Kunal through an encrypted messaging application.

A “dead letter box” is a pre-arranged spot where an item is left for someone else to collect, allowing the two parties to avoid meeting in person. Sources said the accused did not know who had left the weapons at the Amritsar location.

Anil Pandit allegedly paid Kunal and Sumit between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 for the task. Of this, around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 was reportedly paid to two women, identified as Babita and Radha, who were tasked with transporting the weapons to Mumbai.

How The Accused Allegedly Arranged The Weapons’ Transport

Sources said Kunal was released from Sonipat jail in July this year. After his release, a friend allegedly introduced him to Anil Pandit, and the two began communicating through an encrypted application.

Around two weeks ago, Pandit allegedly asked Kunal to collect the weapons from Amritsar and arrange their transportation to Mumbai. Investigators suspect Kunal then enlisted his girlfriend, Radha, to move the firearms.

Radha and Babita reportedly work at a factory in Sonipat. Sources said Kunal had met Radha around two months ago and that she travelled to Mumbai with Babita at his request.
Three Key Accused Brought To Mumbai For Questioning

The latest details have emerged as investigators continue to probe the firing incident involving Shroff’s car in Juhu on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries.

On Wednesday, three key accused arrested in connection with the case were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan. Following a medical examination, they were taken to the Anti-Extortion Cell office for questioning.

Their lawyer, Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar, told ANI that the accused had undergone a medical examination before being taken to the Anti-Extortion Cell. He said the inquiry was ongoing and that they were expected to be produced before a court the following morning.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Taken To Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell After Medical Examination

Shooters Allegedly Changed Their Target

The Mumbai Crime Branch has also alleged that the shooters initially planned to target another prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, they reportedly changed their plan after being unable to reach that person because of tight security.

Police have not disclosed the celebrity’s identity. According to the Crime Branch, the accused subsequently decided to target Shroff, allegedly believing he would be easier to reach.

(With inputs from ANI)

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Amritsar MUMBAI Tiger Shroff Firing Case Dead Letter Box
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