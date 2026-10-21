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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Taken To Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell After Medical Examination

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Taken To Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell After Medical Examination

Three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case have been brought to Mumbai from Kota. The Crime Branch says the actor was not the original target.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three men arrested in Kota brought to Mumbai for questioning.
  • Shooters initially targeted another celebrity, then turned to Shroff.
  • Shroff unharmed, his team warns against fake incident narratives.

Three men arrested in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car have been brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan, for questioning. The Mumbai Crime Branch has alleged that Shroff was not the shooters’ original target and that they turned their attention towards the actor after failing to reach another prominent Bollywood celebrity due to tight security.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Lawyer Speaks As Three Accused Brought To Mumbai, Sent To 48-Hr Transit Remand

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Taken To Mumbai

On Wednesday, October 21, the three accused were taken to the Anti-Extortion Cell office in Mumbai after undergoing a medical examination. They had been arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, and a court had granted them 48-hour transit remand.

Lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar, who is representing the accused, told ANI, "The accused were brought to the Anti-Extortion Cell office and before this, the convoy from Rajasthan went straight for a medical checkup. Inquiry is going on and in the morning, they will be presented before the court..."

Mumbai Police had kept the accused overnight at the Railway Colony Police Station before bringing them to the city on Wednesday.

Mumbai Crime Branch Reveals Shooters’ Alleged Original Target

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the three alleged shooters initially planned to target another prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, they were reportedly unable to approach that individual because of tight security.

“Tiger Shroff was not the shooters’ original target. The three shooters were targeting a prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, the celebrity’s security was so tight that the shooters were unable to target them,” the Mumbai Crime Branch said.

The agency further alleged that the suspects then decided to target Shroff, believing he would be easier to reach.

“Later, the shooters decided to target Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target, and opened fire at him instead,” the Crime Branch added.

The identity of the other celebrity has not been disclosed in the information provided by the Crime Branch.

ALSO READ: 'Appeared Disoriented': Sona Mohapatra Shares Disappointing Daler Mehndi Concert Experience Amid Uttarakhand Row

What Happened During The Firing Incident In Juhu?

The incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries.

The three suspects were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, and transferred to Mumbai as the investigation continued.
Tiger Shroff’s Team Warns Against Fake Stories And AI Videos
Separately, on Tuesday, Shroff’s team issued a warning against fabricated reports, unauthorised statements and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to the actor in connection with the firing incident.

In an official statement shared on social media, the team clarified that Shroff had not made any statements, released any videos or authorised communications about the incident or related developments.

The statement read, “We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments.”

It further stated, “It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public.”

The actor’s management said it had no association with or endorsement of the content being circulated online. It urged fans, media organisations and digital platforms to verify information and rely on official communications from Shroff and his representatives.

The team also warned that legal action could be initiated against individuals and pages involved in creating, promoting or circulating such material.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the original target of the shooters?

The Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that Tiger Shroff was not the original target. The shooters initially aimed for another prominent Bollywood celebrity but were thwarted by tight security.

Why did the shooters target Tiger Shroff instead?

After failing to reach their original celebrity target due to tight security, the shooters decided to target Shroff. They believed he would be an easier target to reach.

Where and when did the firing incident occur?

The incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday in Mumbai's Juhu area. Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club at the time, and his driver sustained injuries.

What has Tiger Shroff's team said about the incident?

Shroff's team issued a warning against fabricated reports and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to him. They clarified he has not made any statements or authorized communications about the incident.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Mumbai Police MUMBAI Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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