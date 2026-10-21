Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Cab Driver’s Phone Call Helped Police Track Three Accused

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cab driver's tip led police to track suspects.

Three accused arrested in Kota, brought to Mumbai.

Police probe gang links; suspects surveilled other actors' homes.

A cab driver’s phone call proved to be a crucial lead in the investigation into the firing incident linked to actor Tiger Shroff. Police traced the driver through technical analysis and used his account, along with railway records, to track down three accused travelling towards Rajasthan. The suspects have since been arrested in Kota and brought to Mumbai, where investigators are examining their alleged links to other incidents.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Three Accused Taken To Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell After Medical Examination

How A Cab Driver Helped Police Track The Accused

The accused had reportedly booked a cab to travel to Surat. The driver called the phone number used for the booking, giving investigators a key lead. After tracing him through technical analysis, police learnt that he had dropped the three suspects at Surat railway station.

Investigators then analysed train schedules, reservation charts and technical information from the station. This helped them establish that the accused were travelling to Rajasthan aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express.

Mumbai Crime Branch contacted Rajasthan Police, and a joint operation led to the arrests at Kota railway station.

Three Accused Brought To Mumbai

The three accused have been identified as Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan. Mumbai Police brought them from Kota to Mumbai, where they underwent medical examinations at GT Hospital.

They are being held at the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Squad division and are expected to be produced before the Esplanade (Killa) court after 12 pm.

Police may seek their custody to investigate their alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the source of the weapons and the possible involvement of associates suspected of providing shelter and financial support.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Lawyer Speaks As Three Accused Brought To Mumbai, Sent To 48-Hr Transit Remand

Accused Allegedly Recce’d Other Actors’ Homes

According to sources, the accused allegedly told investigators during questioning that they had conducted reconnaissance near the homes of several other actors. The Crime Branch is verifying their statements.

The suspects reportedly recorded videos outside the actors’ residences and sent them to Anil Pandit. Investigators are examining these claims as part of the ongoing probe.