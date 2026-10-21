Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sona Mohapatra recalled Daler Mehndi's disoriented Delhi performance.

Mehndi faced Uttarakhand minister's rebuke over alleged lip-syncing.

She questioned silence enabling poor performances despite audience expectations.

Artists deserve dignity, but audiences expect honest, responsible performances.

Singer Sona Mohapatra has shared a disappointing experience of watching Daler Mehndi performance in Delhi. Her post comes amid the controversy surrounding his recent concert in Uttarakhand. Recalling the event, she said the veteran singer appeared disoriented, struggled to hold a note and repeatedly sang the same musical phrase. Sona also questioned whether remaining silent out of respect for an established artist meant overlooking the expectations of the audience.

The controversy erupted after Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanded Daler Mehndi on stage during a Navratri event over allegations of lip-syncing and appearing intoxicated. Uniyal also said the singer had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance.

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'Appeared Disoriented, Struggled To Hold A Note'

Sona recalled attending the Sufi Heritage Festival at Delhi's Sunder Nursery earlier this year. She headlined the event, while Daler Mehndi was scheduled to close it. She and her team requested the organisers to accommodate them for an additional day so they could watch the veteran singer perform. The request was accepted, and they stayed back with considerable excitement.

However, the performance did not meet their expectations. Sona said they had anticipated a different, Sufi-oriented set from the celebrated singer.

"We were genuinely excited to watch a legend perform what we had been told would be a very different, Sufi-oriented set. What unfolded was heartbreaking," she wrote.

Describing what she witnessed, Sona said, "From where we watched, Daler ji appeared disoriented, struggled to hold a note and kept repeating the same musical phrase. The overall production was also deeply disappointing. We watched audience members gradually leave, people who had paid good money and come with great expectations."

She added, "I remember the disbelief amongst my own team".

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Sona Questions Silence Around Disappointing Performances

Talking about shy she and her team did not raise concerns at the time, Sona said they had remained quiet out of respect for the veteran artist. However, the latest controversy prompted her to reconsider whether that silence was justified.

She said, "None of us said anything. Not my team, not me. We stood there, uncomfortable and saddened, but silent. Out of respect. Which brings me to the uncomfortable part. Was that really respect? Or were we, through our silence, enabling something that deserved to be questioned? But watching the Uttarakhand controversy unfold, I find it curious that so much of the conversation has become about the indignity suffered by the artist, and so little about the expectations of the audience and the responsibility of those accepting substantial professional fees."

'Audience Deserves An Honest Performance'

Sona acknowledged the contributions of veteran artists and said they should be treated with dignity and empathy. At the same time, she stressed that audiences who pay to attend concerts deserve an honest performance, or a clear acknowledgement if an artist is unable to deliver one.

"Two things can be true. A veteran deserves dignity, empathy and gratitude for a lifetime of contribution. And an audience deserves an honest performance, or at the very least, an honest acknowledgement when that is no longer possible. If someone is unwell, there must be compassion and a responsible way to handle the situation. What cannot become acceptable is for audiences and organisers to repeatedly bear the consequences while everyone around the artist looks away," Sona wrote.

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What Is The Daler Mehndi Controversy About?

Daler Mehndi's recent appearance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand sparked controversy after Minister Subodh Uniyal confronted him on stage over allegations that he was lip-syncing to pre-recorded tracks rather than singing live.

Uniyal mentioned the religious significance of Navratri for the local community, which celebrates the worship of Goddess Durga. He objected to the singer allegedly appearing intoxicated and asked him to stop performing.

Explaining his reaction, Uniyal said, “He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered Rs 35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment,”