Biggest Telugu Hit Of 2025: Pawan Kalyan’s 'They Call Him OG' Enters ₹300 Crore Club

Director Sujeeth’s gangster action drama They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles, hit theatres on September 25. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has turned out to be a massive box office winner, emerging as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

Highest Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

DVV Entertainment, the film’s production house, confirmed the achievement on X (formerly Twitter) by unveiling a celebratory poster declaring OG as the year’s top Telugu grosser.

They captioned the post with lines from the film’s title track: “Alalika Kadhalaka Bhayapadele…Kshanakshanamoka Thala Thegi Padele…Pralayamu Yedhuruga Nilabadele..Meti Dhaatiki Lokam Hadale…”

According to Sacnilk, OG collected ₹178.65 crore net in India within 10 days. Overseas markets added another ₹64.60 crore, taking its worldwide total to ₹278 crore. With the ₹300 crore mark in sight, OG has already surpassed the collections of Anil Ravipudi’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam (₹255.2 crore), which held the top spot in 2025 until now.

Yet to Enter the All-Time Top 10

While OG leads 2025’s Telugu box office, it has not yet broken into the top ten highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. For that, it must surpass HanuMan (₹295 crore) and Pushpa: The Rise (₹350 crore).

About They Call Him OG

The film follows Ojas Gambheera (Pawan Kalyan), a samurai-turned-gangster who abandons violence for love and an idyllic life with Kanmani (Priyanka Mohan). But when his past resurfaces, Ojas returns to Mumbai to help his father-figure Satya Dada (Prakash Raj) face off against the ruthless Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi).

The story closes on a dramatic note, teasing a sequel and expanding anticipation for the franchise.