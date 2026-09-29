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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Shehzad Poonawalla Hanuman Ji Ka Naam Japta Hai, Mutton Khata Hai': Siwet Tomar Reacts After 'Rise And Fall 2' Eviction

'Shehzad Poonawalla Hanuman Ji Ka Naam Japta Hai, Mutton Khata Hai': Siwet Tomar Reacts After 'Rise And Fall 2' Eviction

Siwet Tomar has addressed his reported ‘Rise And Fall 2’ eviction following his confrontation with Shehzad Poonawalla and responded to the controversy.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Siwet questioned Shehzad's religious expressions contrasting his daily habits.
  • He clarified physical altercation, demanding a sincere apology from Shehzad.
  • Siwet defended his tattoo, cautioning against religious-political divisions.

Siwet Tomar has addressed his reported eviction from Rise And Fall 2 following his heated physical fight with fellow contestant and former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, September 28, the reality TV personality spoke about the controversy, his personal beliefs and why he intends to stand by what he has said despite facing criticism.

ALSO READ: You Can Abuse Him But Can’t Defeat His Spirit’: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Team Reacts To Siwet Tomar’s Exit From ‘Rise And Fall 2’

Siwet Tomar Opens Up After Reported Eviction

Speaking about his confrontation with Shehzad, Siwet questioned how he could trust someone whose public religious expressions, according to him, did not match what he saw in their daily life.

Siwet said, "Mai aise insaan ka bharosa kaise karu jo din bhar Hanuman ji ka naam japta ho aur din mai chaar baar uski thaali mai mujhe mutton dikhta ho. Bhai ne Rudraksh pehan rakhe hain lekin bhai 4 time chicken khata hai, non-veg khata hai."

He went on to refer to comments he said Tej Pratap had previously made about the same issue.

He added, "Agar kisine dhyaan se suna hoga na toh Tej Pratap ne bhi yahi bola tha ki tum din bhar Hanuman ji ka naam lete ho aur thaali mai tumhare non-veg rehta hai."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh Calls Breakup With Ex Karan Wahi A 'Blessing In Disguise', Says He Demotivated Her

'Maine Sirf Collar Padka Tha'

Siwet also addressed the physical confrontation and maintained that he did not intend to seriously hurt Shehzad during the incident.

"Mujhe maarna hota, mai dhun deta wahi par. Maine sirf collar pakda tha. Mujhe jise maarna ho na bro, mai darta nahi usse. Mujhe nhi farak pada ki woh kon hai ya kya hai," Siwet said.

The comments come after the reported clash between the two contestants became a major talking point surrounding Rise And Fall 2.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siwet Tomar (@siwettomar_)

Siwet Responds To Shehzad's Comment On His Tattoo

The disagreement also extended beyond the confrontation, with Shehzad reportedly taking aim at Siwet's tattoo during one of the show's scenes. Siwet later responded through his Instagram account, explaining what the tattoo represents to him.

Siwet wrote, "This tattoo isn’t just ink on my skin - it’s my representation, my bloodline, and a reminder of the legacy I carry."

Siwet further made it clear that he does not intend to move on from the matter without what he considers a genuine apology.

He further said, "If you think you can mislead people and I’ll simply walk away, you clearly don’t know me. I have said it once, and I’ll say it clearly: I will not play with or engage with someone who has wronged me until there is a sincere apology. That isn’t ego - that’s my boundary. And when I give my word, I stand by it."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siwet Tomar (@siwettomar_)

He also urged people not to use religion as a means of creating divisions for political purposes.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Siwet Tomar question Shehzad Poonawalla's religious expressions?

Siwet questioned Shehzad's public religious expressions because, according to him, they didn't align with Shehzad's daily life. He specifically cited Shehzad eating non-vegetarian food despite chanting Hanuman's name.

What did Siwet Tomar say about the physical confrontation with Shehzad?

Siwet stated he only grabbed Shehzad's collar and did not intend to seriously hurt him during their confrontation. He clarified that if he had intended to cause serious harm, he would have done so.

How did Siwet respond to Shehzad's comments about his tattoo?

Siwet explained that his tattoo represents his bloodline and legacy. He clarified that it is not merely ink on his skin but a significant representation of who he is.

What is Siwet Tomar's condition for resolving the conflict with Shehzad Poonawalla?

Siwet stated he will not engage with Shehzad until he receives a sincere apology. He emphasized this stance as a boundary, not ego, and affirmed he will stand by his word.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shehzad Poonawalla Swara Bhasker Jauhar Rise And Fall 2 Siwet Tomar
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