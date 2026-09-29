Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda's recent public appearances with Komal Rani sparked speculation.

Divya Khossla supported Sunita Ahuja, questioning Govinda's actions.

Divya highlighted Sunita's sacrifices, loyalty, and dedication to family.

Divya stated Govinda's actions caused him to lose respect.

Actor Divya Khossla has publicly voiced her support for Sunita Ahuja amid ongoing speculation surrounding her marriage to Govinda. In a strongly worded Instagram Story, Divya questioned the actor's recent public appearances with Komal Rani Swarnkar and said Sunita deserved greater respect after spending years supporting her husband and family.

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Divya Khossla Questions Govinda’s Recent Public Appearances

Divya reflected on Govinda's popularity during the 1990s, recalling how the actor was admired by audiences, including her own mother. However, she said his recent appearances had changed the way she looked at him.

“Govinda Ji has been a very senior and respected actor watching his movies while growing up in the 90s was pure entertainment for all of us millennial kids. In fact, Govinda Ji, you were my mother’s favourite actor, and of course the favourite of 50 many others,” she wrote.

She then highlighted Sunita's years of commitment to her family, pointing to the sacrifices she believed the actor had made while supporting Govinda's career.

“Sunita Ji, as a woman, gave you her all. She stayed loyal. She brought up your kids. She never built a career of her own. What more can a woman do? She was the woman behind your success. You were successful outside, but the credit does not go to you alone. I guess you never had to carry the responsibility of your children at home,” she added.

Divya also questioned why the public was witnessing the controversy, particularly when speculation about Govinda and Komal was already circulating.

“Now a woman stands before us, before the entire society, pleading and begging for help, and we all stay quiet. Nobody wants to interfere in personal matters, but then why are we, as an audience, being subjected to what is put on display for us?”

Divya Says Sunita Ahuja Deserves Companionship

Turning to Sunita's personal situation, Divya said she connected with her emotions and felt she deserved care and companionship at this stage of her life.

“And yes Sunita Ji may not be a convent-educated woman, but what she says reaches me. Her heart reaches me. Her pain reaches me. At the age of 58, when women are of the age to be grandmothers, all she deserves is to walk into her old age with her husband by her side, looking after her. What was the point of sacrificing so many years, her entire life, for this man, if even at this age she has to struggle for her basic needs as a wife? My heart goes out to you, Sunita Ji, and I’m sorry,” she wrote.

Divya concluded her message by addressing Govinda directly and saying that his actions had affected the respect she once held for him.

“And my request to Govinda Ji: You are a legend, sir, but your respect is in your own hands. You are setting an extremely bad example for future generations and you have lost your respect in my eyes.”

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Govinda, Komal Rani Swarnkar’s Appearance Sparks Speculation

Divya's comments came after Govinda was recently seen attending the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with Komal Rani Swarnkar, his co-star in the upcoming film Roopa. Photos and videos from the visit spread across social media, adding to ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in 1987 and have two children.

(With inputs from IANS)