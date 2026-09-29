Shehzad Poonawalla was allegedly physically attacked by fellow contestant Siwet Tomar, who grabbed him by the neck and pushed him down, causing injuries and torn clothes.
‘You Can Abuse Him But Can’t Defeat His Spirit’: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Team Reacts To Siwet Tomar’s Exit From ‘Rise And Fall 2’
Shehzad Poonawalla’s team issued an emotional statement, stating that while people may abuse, mock or hit him in an attempt to bring him down, they cannot defeat his spirit.
- Shehzad Poonawalla was allegedly assaulted by co-contestant Siwet Tomar.
- Siwet grabbed Shehzad's neck, pushed him, causing injuries.
- Siwet was evicted from the show following the physical altercation.
- Shehzad's team released a statement emphasizing his resilient spirit.
Shehzad Poonawalla, a contestant on Rise And Fall 2, was allegedly hit by fellow contestant Siwet Tomar, who was later evicted from the show following the physical altercation. The Roadies and Splitsvilla fame contestant grabbed Shehzad by the neck and pushed him down, leaving him injured. His clothes were also reportedly torn during the altercation.
Following the incident, Shehzad’s team issued an emotional statement, saying that while people may abuse, mock or physically attack him in an attempt to bring him down, they cannot defeat his spirit.
Shehzad Poonawalla’s Team Issues Statement
After the footage from the show went viral where Siwet hit Shehzad, the team issued an emotional statement. “They abused him; he was silent. They mocked him; he was silent. Then they hit him; he was silent,” read the statement issued by Shehzad Poonawalla’s team.
The statement went on to underscore Shehzad’s personal circumstances, noting that he lost his father as a child and that his mother is growing older. It also referred to his strained relationship with his brother, Tahseen Poonawalla, over their ideological differences.
“Shehzad lost his father when he was just a child. His mother is growing older, and he doesn’t share an easy relationship with his brother because of their ideological differences. He came to the show to play, work and earn his livelihood, yet you chose to abuse and attack him physically from behind. Even when you provoked him with your words, Shehzad chose to respond with maturity and treated everyone with respect. That says more about you than it ever could about him,” the statement read.
ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh Calls Breakup With Ex Karan Wahi A 'Blessing In Disguise', Says He Demotivated Her
The team further said that attempts to silence or push Shehzad down would not break his spirit.
“People are watching. You can abuse him, try to silence him or push him down but you cannot defeat his spirit. He will rise again, every single day, stronger than before. Thank you to everyone for this overwhelming love and support,” the statement added.
About ‘Rise & Fall 2’
‘Rise & Fall 2’ premiered on September 26, 2026, and streams on Prime Video and MX Player. The season is hosted by Virender Sehwag, with 15 celebrities divided into Rulers, who live in the luxury Penthouse, and Workers, who survive with limited resources in the Basement.
ALSO READ| Divya Khossla Backs Sunita Ahuja, Says Govinda Has 'Lost Respect' Amid Affair Rumours With Komal Rani Swarnkar
The season features contestants including Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, and Tej Pratap Yadav, among others.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Shehzad Poonawalla on 'Rise And Fall 2'?
What was the consequence for Siwet Tomar after the altercation?
Siwet Tomar was evicted from 'Rise And Fall 2' following the physical altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla.
What did Shehzad Poonawalla's team say in their statement?
His team issued a statement highlighting that despite being abused, mocked, and physically attacked, Shehzad remained silent and mature. They asserted that his spirit would not be defeated.
When and where can 'Rise & Fall 2' be watched?
'Rise & Fall 2' premiered on September 26, 2026, and is available for streaming on Prime Video and MX Player.