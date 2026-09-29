Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uditi discussed past relationship, calling the breakup a 'blessing in disguise'.

Pet care, hygiene, and partner's demotivation caused frequent conflicts.

Significant age gap contributed to Uditi feeling demotivated by partner.

Uditi Singh has opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi during the recent episode of Bigg Boss 20. While talking to Scout OP, she talked about what went wrong in their relationship and described the breakup as a major turning point in her life. She said, “Mere liye breakup was really a blessing in disguise.” Uditi also spoke about the frequent arguments they had during the lockdown, their different views on cleanliness and the lack of support she felt in the relationship.

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Uditi Singh Reveals Why She Fought With Her Ex

Uditi recalled that she and Karan Wahi had adopted a Golden Retriever named Noah during the lockdown. However, caring for the pet became a recurring source of conflict between them. Recalling those disagreements, she said, “Uske le ke bahut ladaiyan hui.”

Their differences extended beyond looking after their pet. Uditi said they also had contrasting approaches to cleanliness, which regularly resulted in arguments. She explained, “Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag.”

I think uditi has nothing to talk except karan wahi pic.twitter.com/0OdfhIKFvA — 🕸️ (@2XT00) September 28, 2026

Uditi did not name Karan Wahi while discussing her past relationship. However, her comments about the age gap were widely understood to be about Wahi, as the two reportedly dated and had a 10-year age difference.

'Partner Hi Demotivate Kar Raha Hai'

Uditi also spoke about the age gap in the relationship and claimed that it affected their equation. According to her, her former partner could be dominant and she often felt discouraged rather than supported.

Recalling what she was told, Uditi said, “Aap nahi kar paoge, aapko nahi aata. Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai.” She mentioned that instead of receiving encouragement from her partner, she often ended up feeling demotivated.

Talking about the breakup, Uditi said relationships don't always survive despite the efforts made by two people. She compared relationships to the alignment of stars, suggesting that when two people aren't meant to be together, circumstances can eventually pull them apart. At the same time, she said things can work when the timing and circumstances fall into place.

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How Uditi Singh And Karan Wahi Met

Uditi and Karan reportedly began dating in 2019, although they didn't publicly confirm their relationship at the time. During Bigg Boss 20, Uditi revealed that they first connected after she messaged Karan on Instagram about a restaurant in London.

The two eventually met when Karan was in the city. After staying in touch for around two months, they began dating. Their relationship became public in January 2020 after Karan shared a picture with Uditi on social media and spoke about their romance.