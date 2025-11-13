Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Starrer

After a successful theatrical run, Jolly LLB 3—starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi—is set to make its digital debut. The much-loved courtroom comedy, which brought the two “Jollies” face to face for the first time, lived up to the high expectations of fans and critics alike. For those who missed the chaos and laughter on the big screen, the film will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date

Netflix India confirmed the release date on its official Instagram handle, announcing that Jolly LLB 3 will premiere on November 14. Sharing the film’s poster, the streaming giant captioned the post, “Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai (The permission to be Jolly is here because the release date is out)! Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix.”

About Jolly LLB 3

In this third instalment of the hit franchise, the story centres around a legal battle involving struggling farmers whose land is being unfairly taken over by a corrupt businessman, portrayed by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar’s character finds himself caught on the wrong side of the law, sparking a sharp and hilarious courtroom clash with Arshad Warsi’s Jolly.

The ensemble cast also features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. Directed by Subhash Kapoor and presented by Star Studio18, the film continues the legacy of Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017), which starred Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar respectively in the lead.

Jolly LLB 3 review

An excerpt from ABP Live’s review read, “Jolly LLB 3 proves that important social issues can be addressed in commercial cinema without losing the entertainment factor. Known for its comedy, the franchise takes a leap forward by combining humor with strong emotional moments and socially conscious storytelling.”

The review further added, “There are scenes that will make you laugh out loud, moments that will bring tears to your eyes, and instances where you’ll find yourself clapping or even whistling in the theater. Despite the serious issue at its core, the film never feels preachy or documentary-like; instead, it keeps you thoroughly entertained from start to finish.”