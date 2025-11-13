Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTJolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Starrer

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Starrer

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 is set for its OTT premiere on Netflix on November 14. The courtroom comedy, which won hearts in theatres, will soon be available for streaming.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 06:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After a successful theatrical run, Jolly LLB 3—starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi—is set to make its digital debut. The much-loved courtroom comedy, which brought the two “Jollies” face to face for the first time, lived up to the high expectations of fans and critics alike. For those who missed the chaos and laughter on the big screen, the film will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date

Netflix India confirmed the release date on its official Instagram handle, announcing that Jolly LLB 3 will premiere on November 14. Sharing the film’s poster, the streaming giant captioned the post, “Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai (The permission to be Jolly is here because the release date is out)! Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

About Jolly LLB 3

In this third instalment of the hit franchise, the story centres around a legal battle involving struggling farmers whose land is being unfairly taken over by a corrupt businessman, portrayed by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar’s character finds himself caught on the wrong side of the law, sparking a sharp and hilarious courtroom clash with Arshad Warsi’s Jolly.

The ensemble cast also features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. Directed by Subhash Kapoor and presented by Star Studio18, the film continues the legacy of Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017), which starred Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar respectively in the lead.

Jolly LLB 3 review

An excerpt from ABP Live’s review read, “Jolly LLB 3 proves that important social issues can be addressed in commercial cinema without losing the entertainment factor. Known for its comedy, the franchise takes a leap forward by combining humor with strong emotional moments and socially conscious storytelling.”

The review further added, “There are scenes that will make you laugh out loud, moments that will bring tears to your eyes, and instances where you’ll find yourself clapping or even whistling in the theater. Despite the serious issue at its core, the film never feels preachy or documentary-like; instead, it keeps you thoroughly entertained from start to finish.”

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 06:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Jolly LLB 3
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: CCTV Captures Prime Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi At Mewat Toll
Delhi Blast Probe: CCTV Captures Prime Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi At Mewat Toll
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
News
Bihar Election Result 2025: When Will Counting Start And When Will First Trends Come In?
Bihar Election Result 2025: When Will Counting Start And When Will First Trends Come In?
India
‘Even Masks Not Enough’: As Delhi Pollution Hits ‘Severe’, Supreme Court Throws A Sharp Question At Lawyers
‘Even Masks Not Enough’: As Delhi Pollution Hits ‘Severe’, Supreme Court Throws A Sharp Question At Lawyers
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Doctor Umar’s Explosive i20 Car Spotted in Delhi’s Connaught Place | ABP NEWS
Faridabad Cache Revealed: 2,563 kg Ammonium Nitrate Recovered; Doctors’ Network Linked to Red Fort Blast
New CCTV Footage Reveals Moments Before and After the Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort
Red Fort Car Blast: From Faridabad to Red Fort: Inside Dr. Umar’s 48-Hour Terror Trail and the Turkey Connection
Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: New CCTV Footage Shows Dr. Umar Near Turkman Gate Mosque | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget