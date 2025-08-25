Dhanashree Verma Drops Trust Remark In Rise & Fall Promo, Fans Link It to Chahal

The much-anticipated reality series 'Rise & Fall', hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, has dropped its first official promo on social media. The show, set to stream for free on Amazon MX Player from September 6, features a gripping concept where contestants are split into two sharply contrasting groups – the Rulers and the Workers – all housed under one roof.

Rise & Fall promo and Dhanashree's indirect dig

One moment in the teaser that has already sparked buzz features Dhanashree Verma taking what appears to be a veiled swipe at her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, following their highly publicised divorce.

Sharing the promo, Amazon MX Player captioned the video, “iss game ka sirf ek boss hai – POWER. Welcome to the ultimate game of survival, jahan rulers aur workers ki kahani roz badlegi. Taiyaar ho jao for your daily dose of dhoka, dhamaka aur drama! New episodes streaming everyday starting 6 September for FREE, only on Amazon MX Player.”

The video teased a dramatic lineup of celebrity contestants, including Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda, and Dhanashree Verma, who was seen delivering a pointed comment during a trust-themed segment. As the camera cut to her, she threw a ball and remarked, “Trust toh mera bahut pehle hi toott chuka tha (My trust was broken a long time ago).”

About Rise & Fall

The teaser showcased two starkly different worlds: the Rulers, enjoying lavish comforts in a luxe penthouse, and the Workers, surviving in a bare-bones basement as they strategize to climb their way up. The show promises high-stakes drama, shifting alliances, and ruthless gameplay, with its tagline declaring: “16 contestants. Two worlds. One ultimate power struggle.”

The Chahal-Verma fallout

For those out of the loop, Chahal and Verma finalised their divorce on March 20 this year. Their split turned messy, with both parties sharing cryptic social media posts and making startling allegations against each other in separate interviews and podcasts. Verma’s remark in the teaser has only added to the intrigue surrounding her appearance on the show.