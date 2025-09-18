Big Blow For Gullak 5: Vaibhav Raj Gupta Exits, New Annu Mishra To Join The Cast

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentOTTBig Blow For Gullak 5: Vaibhav Raj Gupta Exits, New Annu Mishra To Join The Cast

Gullak 5's production faces turmoil as Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who played Annu Mishra, departs due to disagreements with TVF. Anant Vijay Joshi is likely to replace him.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 05:01 PM (IST)

Gullak 5 Update: Remember the Mishra family? Yes, the same beloved family from Gullak—Santosh Mishra, Shanti Mishra, Annu Mishra, and Aman Mishra—the heart of a series that every middle-class Indian family relates to. Gullak has always felt like watching one’s own life unfold on screen. But as the much-awaited fifth season approaches, a major twist has left fans shocked and disappointed.

Gullak 5 Shooting to Begin in October, But Trouble Brews

The shooting for Gullak 5 is scheduled to begin in Bhopal this October, right after Diwali. However, behind the scenes, a major controversy has erupted that has stunned the show's loyal audience.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta Quits the Show

According to OneIndia Hindi report, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who played the beloved character Annu Mishra, has quit the series. This means Gullak 5 will feature a new actor as Annu Mishra.

Reports suggest that a serious disagreement arose between Vaibhav and the show’s producers, TVF, escalating to a point where Vaibhav had to leave the series.

Anant Vijay Joshi Approached for the Role

To replace Vaibhav, TVF has reportedly approached Anant Vijay Joshi—best known for his role in 12th Fail. Sources indicate that Anant is 90% finalised for the role, with SonyLIV, the streaming platform for Gullak, also approving the decision.

Internal Tensions at TVF

Insiders reveal that TVF has been dealing with internal conflicts lately, affecting several shows. Fans loved Vaibhav’s portrayal of Annu Mishra, and it remains to be seen how viewers will react to Anant’s performance in the upcoming season.

Will the Chemistry Remain the Same?

With Vaibhav’s exit, concerns have arisen over whether the same brotherly chemistry between Aman and Annu will survive. Gullak has always been appreciated for its emotional depth and family dynamics, and fans are eager yet anxious to see if Gullak 5 can retain its charm after this major change.

 

Tags :
TVF Gullak Vaibhav Raj Gupta Gullak Season 5
Embed widget