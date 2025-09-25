Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional Remembering Singer Zubeen Garg

Bollywood actress-politician Kangana Ranaut on Thursday shared the poster of her debut film “Gangster” to remember singer-music composer Zubeen Garg and said there’s no one like him.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared a picture of Zubeen Garg from his younger days and captioned it: “#Zubeenda.”

She then shared a poster of the 2006 thriller Gangster, which marked her Bollywood debut, and added the song Ya Ali, sung by the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, as a tribute to him.

“#zubeenda No one like you!,” she wrote as the caption.

It was on September 19, when singer Zubeen Garg passed away following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite intensive care, doctors could not save him.

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20 and 21 of September. Just a few hours before the tragedy, the singer had shared a warm invitation for fans on his social media account.

Zubeen Garg was a superstar singer in the North East of India. While he reigned as the voice of Assam, his Bollywood breakthrough came with the timeless hit 'Ya Ali' from the movie 'Gangster', released in 2006, which made him a household name across India.

For the uninitiated, Garg’s younger sister, Jongki Borthakur, who was also an actress and singer, tragically lost her life in a car accident in February 2002 in Assam's Sonitpur district while she was on her way to a stage performance.

In her memory, Zubeen had released the heartfelt album Xixhu later that year. The singer was married to fashion designer and costume director Garima Saika Garg.