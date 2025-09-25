Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKangana Ranaut Gets Emotional Remembering Singer Zubeen Garg

Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional Remembering Singer Zubeen Garg

Kangana Ranaut shared the poster of her debut film “Gangster” to remember singer-music composer Zubeen Garg and said there’s no one like him.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress-politician Kangana Ranaut on Thursday shared the poster of her debut film “Gangster” to remember singer-music composer Zubeen Garg and said there’s no one like him.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared a picture of Zubeen Garg from his younger days and captioned it: “#Zubeenda.”

She then shared a poster of the 2006 thriller Gangster, which marked her Bollywood debut, and added the song Ya Ali, sung by the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, as a tribute to him.

“#zubeenda No one like you!,” she wrote as the caption.

It was on September 19, when singer Zubeen Garg passed away following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite intensive care, doctors could not save him.

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20 and 21 of September. Just a few hours before the tragedy, the singer had shared a warm invitation for fans on his social media account.

Zubeen Garg was a superstar singer in the North East of India. While he reigned as the voice of Assam, his Bollywood breakthrough came with the timeless hit 'Ya Ali' from the movie 'Gangster', released in 2006, which made him a household name across India.

For the uninitiated, Garg’s younger sister, Jongki Borthakur, who was also an actress and singer, tragically lost her life in a car accident in February 2002 in Assam's Sonitpur district while she was on her way to a stage performance.

In her memory, Zubeen had released the heartfelt album Xixhu later that year. The singer was married to fashion designer and costume director Garima Saika Garg.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
KANGANA RANAUT
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Govt Signs Rs 62,370 Crore Contract With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets As IAF Set To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Tomorrow
Govt Signs ₹62,370 Crore Pact With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets; IAF To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Friday
India
Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests
Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests
India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget