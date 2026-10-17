Anirudh Ravichander To Marry Sunrises Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran In November 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran reportedly marrying in November 2026.

Greece wedding rumored; Chennai reception on November 21.

Telangana CMO confirmed Chennai reception after Maran meeting.

Couple has not officially confirmed their wedding details.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are reportedly set to marry in November 2026, with Chennai to host their wedding reception. A recent update from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office has indicated that the reception is scheduled for November 21, adding to reports that the couple could exchange vows in Greece on November 11. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has independently confirmed the wedding or disclosed further details.

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Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran Wedding Reception Date

The wedding reception plans came into focus after Sun group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on October 16. The couple invited the Chief Minister to their daughter Kavya Maran's wedding reception.

Sharing photographs and videos of the meeting on X, the Telangana CMO stated, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran."

Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026

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What Do We Know About Their Wedding?

According to reports by Valai Pechu, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to get married in Greece on November 11, 2026. Their reception is reportedly being planned at a five-star hotel in Chennai.

Earlier reports had suggested November 14 as the reception date. However, the latest update points to November 21. The reason for the reported change has not been disclosed, and further details about the wedding ceremony remain unconfirmed.