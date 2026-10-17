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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKareena Kapoor Reveals Saif Ali Khan Proposed To Her In 3 Cities Before She Said 'Yes'

Kareena Kapoor Reveals Saif Ali Khan Proposed To Her In 3 Cities Before She Said 'Yes'

Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan had proposed to her in Mumbai, Greece and Paris before the actress said yes. The couple also celebrated 14 years of marriage.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 06:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kareena revealed Saif proposed three times before she accepted.
  • The couple celebrated 14 years, Kareena shared romantic photos.
  • Saif also posted anniversary pictures, including family with sons.

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Kareena revealed that Saif had to propose to her three times before she finally agreed to marry him. Saif's humorous response about the expense of proposing in different cities left the conversation on a light-hearted note, as the couple also celebrated 14 years of marriage.

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up About Panic Attacks, Alcohol Struggles After Divorce From Dhanashree Verma

Saif Ali Khan Proposed To Kareena Kapoor In Mumbai, Greece And Paris

During their appearance on the show hosted by Kapil Sharma, Kareena shared that Saif popped the question in Mumbai, Greece and Paris before she accepted his proposal.

Bebo recalled, "He proposed to me in Mumbai, he proposed to me in Greece, and he proposed to me in Paris, and that's when I finally said 'Yes".

Saif responded with his trademark humour, saying, "If you would have just said yes in Mumbai, I would have saved a lot of money."

Kareena And Saif Celebrate 14 Years Of Marriage

The couple marked 14 years of marital bliss on Friday. Kareena celebrated the occasion by sharing romantic photographs with Saif on her official social media account.

One of the pictures showed Saif relaxing on a yacht, while another featured previously unseen memories from their time working together on the drama Kurbaan.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Another year around the sun…Forever to go.”

ALSO READ: 'Who Didn't Hoist Tricolour For 52 Years?' Anurag Kashyap's Scathing Attack On BJP, RSS

Saif Ali Khan Shares Anniversary Pictures With Kareena And Their Children

Saif, who recently made his Instagram debut, also posted a series of photographs to mark the special occasion.

One image showed him dressed in a white tuxedo jacket, a white shirt and black trousers. He captioned the photograph, "Almost perfect, but something is missing….”

Another picture featured Kareena in a blue gown with a thigh-high slit, standing alongside her husband.

The final photograph offered a glimpse of the couple's family life, with Saif, Kareena and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, sitting together on the floor of their home. A decorated Christmas tree stood in the background.

(With inputs from IANS)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many times did Saif Ali Khan propose to Kareena Kapoor before she accepted?

Saif Ali Khan proposed to Kareena Kapoor three times before she finally said 'Yes'. He popped the question in Mumbai, Greece, and Paris.

What was Saif Ali Khan's humorous comment about his multiple proposals?

Saif jokingly remarked that he would have saved a lot of money if Kareena had accepted his proposal in Mumbai, rather than waiting until Paris.

How many years of marriage did Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated 14 years of marital bliss. They marked the occasion by sharing photographs on social media.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 06:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan MUMBAI The Great Indian Kapil Show
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