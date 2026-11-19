Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Airbnb recreates Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham's iconic Raichand mansion.

Experience features film's memorable spaces, including Poo's wardrobe.

Karan Johar and cast promoted the Mumbai recreation event.

The limited-time experience runs December 1 to 6.

Twenty-five years after Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham brought the famous Raichand family into the hearts of audiences, fans are getting a chance to revisit the film's memorable world. To mark the milestone, Airbnb has recreated the iconic Raichand mansion in Mumbai as part of a limited-time immersive experience. Titles At Home with the Raichands, the experience will bring some of the film's best-known spaces to life, including its grand staircase and Poo's much-loved wardrobe.

Ahead of the grand opening on Thursday, November 19, a video featuring Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan on social media. The clip offers a glimpse of Poo and Rohan Raichand after their marriage, adding a nostalgic touch to the celebrations. Karan Johar, who directed the film, will join the experience alongside the characters of Poo and Rohan, played by Kareena and Hrithik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

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Airbnb Recreates The Iconic Raichand Mansion In Mumbai

The recreated home draws inspiration from the lavish family mansion seen in Karan Johar's 2001 film. Visitors will be able to explore familiar settings, including the grand staircase, the family study and Poo's extravagant closet. The experience will also include an audio-guided house tour and interactive activities, allowing fans to engage with the film's world beyond the screen.

The experience, At Home with the Raichands, is reportedly scheduled to run from December 1 to December 6, with 180 guest spots available. The Mumbai recreation brings the fictional Raichand residence closer to fans, offering them an opportunity to revisit the spaces that became an important part of the film's visual identity.

What To Know About The Grand Opening

The grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, November 19, at Juhu Gold Studio in Mumbai. The event will take place between 5 pm and 8 pm, with a glamorous and grand dress code. Guests have also been asked to carry earphones for an exclusive audio house tour.

Although the Raichand mansion is fictional, the original film's exterior was filmed at Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire, England. Airbnb's Mumbai recreation is designed around the memorable interiors and details associated with the Raichand family home.

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Ahead of the grand opening, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan also posed for a photoshoot at Airbnb's recreated Raichand mansion. Pictures from the shoot have since gone viral on social media, giving fans a closer look at the recreated home and bringing back memories of their much-loved characters from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

At home with the Raichand’s. #HrithikRoshan #KareenaKapoor #KaranJohar #Airbnb https://t.co/NFHMJLKKDD — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) November 19, 2026

About 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., popularly known as K3G, is a 2001 Hindi-language family drama directed by Karan Johar and produced by Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Released on December 14, 2001, the film revolves around the wealthy Raichand family, whose relationships are strained by differences in values, family expectations and personal choices.

The film features Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Raichand, Kajol as Anjali, Amitabh Bachchan as Yashvardhan Raichand, Jaya Bachchan as Nandini, Hrithik Roshan as Rohan and Kareena Kapoor as Pooja, popularly known as Poo.