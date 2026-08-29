Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Samay Raina teased Archana Puran Singh about her vlogging.

Archana swiftly retorted, stating 'gaaliyan dena talent hai?'

Raina extended the joke, involving Archana's husband and sons.

Archana playfully warned her sons, present during the banter.

Archana Puran Singh had a quick and pointed response after comedian Samay Raina poked fun at her vlogging during the latest episode of India's Got Latent 2. The veteran actor was part of the panel alongside Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, when the exchange unfolded.

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Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Vlogging

The moment came while Samay was interacting with contestant AR Tiwari, who performed Bhojpuri shayari on the show. Asked what else he does apart from shayari, Tiwari mentioned dancing, vlogging and rapping.

Samay immediately picked up on the word 'vlogging' and used it to tease Archana, who frequently shares videos featuring her family.

He told the contestant, "Did you say vlog? Vlogging doesn't need talent".

Archana didn't let the remark pass. She fired back with a cheeky response: "gaaliyan dena talent hai (abusing is talent)."

The comeback drew cheers from the audience, while Samay appeared to be left without an immediate response.

Archana's Family Becomes Part Of The Banter

The teasing continued as the episode progressed. Samay also joked about Archana's recognisable laugh before turning his attention to her family while introducing her on the show.

He recalled her popular role as "Miss Braganza" in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and then moved on to her family vlogs.

"I have seen your vlogs; neither does your husband work, nor do your 'nalle bete'. In her house, reverse patriarchy is happening. Only women are working," he said.

Archana's sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi, were sitting in the front row and laughed along with the joke. Archana then turned towards them and reminded them that being in the front row could come with its own risks.

She told them, "I warned you not to sit in front row, this is not how you get fame, this is how you get insulted."

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Archana Puran Singh's Family Vlogging Journey

Archana began documenting her family's life on YouTube in December 2024. She launched the channel AAAP Ka Parivaar alongside her husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi.

Her appearance on India's Got Latent 2 has now given viewers another entertaining moment, with her quick response to Samay's vlogging joke becoming one of the episode's talking points.

(With inputs from ANI)