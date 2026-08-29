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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Gaaliyan Dena Talent Hai?': Archana Puran Singh Hits Back At Samay Raina As He Mocks Her Vlogging

'Gaaliyan Dena Talent Hai?': Archana Puran Singh Hits Back At Samay Raina As He Mocks Her Vlogging

Samay Raina took a swipe at Archana Puran Singh's vlogging on India's Got Latent 2, but her quick response left the audience cheering.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Samay Raina teased Archana Puran Singh about her vlogging.
  • Archana swiftly retorted, stating 'gaaliyan dena talent hai?'
  • Raina extended the joke, involving Archana's husband and sons.
  • Archana playfully warned her sons, present during the banter.

Archana Puran Singh had a quick and pointed response after comedian Samay Raina poked fun at her vlogging during the latest episode of India's Got Latent 2. The veteran actor was part of the panel alongside Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, when the exchange unfolded.

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Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Vlogging

The moment came while Samay was interacting with contestant AR Tiwari, who performed Bhojpuri shayari on the show. Asked what else he does apart from shayari, Tiwari mentioned dancing, vlogging and rapping.

Samay immediately picked up on the word 'vlogging' and used it to tease Archana, who frequently shares videos featuring her family.

He told the contestant, "Did you say vlog? Vlogging doesn't need talent".

Archana didn't let the remark pass. She fired back with a cheeky response: "gaaliyan dena talent hai (abusing is talent)."

The comeback drew cheers from the audience, while Samay appeared to be left without an immediate response.

Archana's Family Becomes Part Of The Banter

The teasing continued as the episode progressed. Samay also joked about Archana's recognisable laugh before turning his attention to her family while introducing her on the show.

He recalled her popular role as "Miss Braganza" in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and then moved on to her family vlogs.

"I have seen your vlogs; neither does your husband work, nor do your 'nalle bete'. In her house, reverse patriarchy is happening. Only women are working," he said.

Archana's sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi, were sitting in the front row and laughed along with the joke. Archana then turned towards them and reminded them that being in the front row could come with its own risks.

She told them, "I warned you not to sit in front row, this is not how you get fame, this is how you get insulted."

ALSO READ: Vishal Mishra Announces Nepal, Assam Concerts To Raise Funds For Flood Victims

Archana Puran Singh's Family Vlogging Journey

Archana began documenting her family's life on YouTube in December 2024. She launched the channel AAAP Ka Parivaar alongside her husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi.

Her appearance on India's Got Latent 2 has now given viewers another entertaining moment, with her quick response to Samay's vlogging joke becoming one of the episode's talking points.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted Samay Raina to tease Archana Puran Singh about vlogging?

Samay Raina poked fun at Archana after a contestant mentioned vlogging. He stated that 'vlogging doesn't need talent,' targeting Archana's frequent video sharing.

How did Archana Puran Singh respond to Samay Raina's comment on vlogging?

Archana Puran Singh quickly retorted with 'gaaliyan dena talent hai (abusing is talent).' Her comeback drew cheers from the audience.

What did Samay Raina joke about concerning Archana Puran Singh's family?

Samay Raina joked about Archana's family, stating neither her husband nor her sons work. He implied 'reverse patriarchy' during her introduction, referencing her family vlogs.

What is the name of Archana Puran Singh's vlogging channel?

Archana Puran Singh's vlogging channel is called 'AAAP Ka Parivaar.' She launched it in December 2024 with her husband and sons.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Archana Puran Singh ENtertainment News Samay Raina India's Got Latent 2
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