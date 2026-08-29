Shehzad Poonawalla Praises Samay Raina, Says 'Values Are Better Seen In How You Live'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehzad Poonawalla praised comedian Samay Raina for his character.

Poonawalla highlighted Raina's parental devotion and an empathetic viral instance.

He emphasized Raina's actions define his true values more than words.

As Samay Raina released a new episode of India’s Got Latent on Friday evening, Shehzad Poonawalla took to social media to praise the comedian and come to his defence. Poonawalla described Raina as an empathetic, intelligent and sensitive person, talking about a side of him that he believes is often overlooked.

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Shehzad Poonawalla Praises Samay Raina

Poonawalla began by questioning the way public figures are often judged by saying, “People often judge Samay Raina by his language, his jokes or his viral comebacks & moments.”

He then explained why he sees Raina differently, pointing to what happens away from the spotlight.

Poonawalla said, “I prefer to judge people by what they do when nobody is asking them to prove what kind of person they are. I know Samay’s father and watching the love, responsibility and devotion Samay has shown towards his parents through his remarkable journey tells me far more about him than any clip ever could.”

People often judge Samay Raina by his language, his jokes or his viral comebacks & moments.



I prefer to judge people by what they do when nobody is asking them to prove what kind of person they are. I know Samay’s father and watching the love, responsibility and devotion Samay… pic.twitter.com/oZHPn1dpjn — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 29, 2026

Viral Moment Shows Different Side Of Samay

Poonawalla also referred to an instance that has recently gone viral, describing it as a small but revealing example of Raina’s character.

He said, “Then you see those little moments that reveal character. Like this now viral instance where his five marks changed the average to nine and ultimately helped this beautiful young girl win. He had thought several steps ahead but more importantly he had thought about someone else.”

Poonawalla went on to praise what he sees as Raina’s deeper qualities, writing, “Beneath the irreverence is empathy, intelligence and a surprisingly sensitive heart.”

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'Sometimes Values Are Better Seen In How You Live'

For Poonawalla, Raina’s actions carry a stronger message than his words.

He said, “Samay reminds us that sometimes values are better seen in how you live than in how you speak.”

Concluding his post, Poonawalla reflected on the changing nature of circumstances and tied the thought to Raina’s name.

“He is perhaps the best reminder like his name : Samay keeps changing. Bad times aren’t permanent. Good times can end too. Stay decent & humble.”