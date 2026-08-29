India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShehzad Poonawalla Praises Samay Raina, Says 'Values Are Better Seen In How You Live'

Shehzad Poonawalla Praises Samay Raina, Says 'Values Are Better Seen In How You Live'

Shehzad Poonawalla praised Samay Raina for his empathy, devotion towards his parents and a viral five-marks moment that helped a young girl win.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shehzad Poonawalla praised comedian Samay Raina for his character.
  • Poonawalla highlighted Raina's parental devotion and an empathetic viral instance.
  • He emphasized Raina's actions define his true values more than words.

As Samay Raina released a new episode of India’s Got Latent on Friday evening, Shehzad Poonawalla took to social media to praise the comedian and come to his defence. Poonawalla described Raina as an empathetic, intelligent and sensitive person, talking about a side of him that he believes is often overlooked.

ALSO READ: 'So Kashmiri He Loves Getting Stoned': Sharon Verma's Dig At Samay Raina Goes Viral

Shehzad Poonawalla Praises Samay Raina

Poonawalla began by questioning the way public figures are often judged by saying, “People often judge Samay Raina by his language, his jokes or his viral comebacks & moments.”

He then explained why he sees Raina differently, pointing to what happens away from the spotlight.

Poonawalla said, “I prefer to judge people by what they do when nobody is asking them to prove what kind of person they are. I know Samay’s father and watching the love, responsibility and devotion Samay has shown towards his parents through his remarkable journey tells me far more about him than any clip ever could.”

Viral Moment Shows Different Side Of Samay

Poonawalla also referred to an instance that has recently gone viral, describing it as a small but revealing example of Raina’s character.

He said, “Then you see those little moments that reveal character. Like this now viral instance where his five marks changed the average to nine and ultimately helped this beautiful young girl win. He had thought several steps ahead but more importantly he had thought about someone else.”

Poonawalla went on to praise what he sees as Raina’s deeper qualities, writing, “Beneath the irreverence is empathy, intelligence and a surprisingly sensitive heart.”

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hrehaan Makes Music Debut With ‘This Heavenly Place’; Rakesh Roshan Praises Him

'Sometimes Values Are Better Seen In How You Live'

For Poonawalla, Raina’s actions carry a stronger message than his words.

He said, “Samay reminds us that sometimes values are better seen in how you live than in how you speak.”

Concluding his post, Poonawalla reflected on the changing nature of circumstances and tied the thought to Raina’s name.

“He is perhaps the best reminder like his name : Samay keeps changing. Bad times aren’t permanent. Good times can end too. Stay decent & humble.”

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Shehzad Poonawalla's main praise for Samay Raina?

Shehzad Poonawalla described Samay Raina as an empathetic, intelligent, and sensitive person. He believes Raina's true character is best revealed through his actions rather than his language or jokes.

How does Shehzad Poonawalla assess public figures like Samay Raina?

Poonawalla prefers to judge people by what they do when nobody is asking them to prove themselves. He highlighted Raina's devotion to his parents as a key indicator of his character.

What specific actions did Poonawalla mention about Samay Raina?

Poonawalla noted Raina's love and devotion to his parents. He also cited a viral instance where Raina's five marks helped a young girl win, showing his foresight and care for others.

What concluding message did Shehzad Poonawalla share about Samay Raina's name?

Poonawalla connected

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Aug 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shehzad Poonawalla India's Got Latent Samay Raina
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Shehzad Poonawalla Praises Samay Raina, Says 'Values Are Better Seen In How You Live'
Shehzad Poonawalla Praises Samay Raina, Says 'Values Are Better Seen In How You Live'
Celebrities
Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hrehaan Makes Music Debut With ‘This Heavenly Place’; Rakesh Roshan Praises Him
Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hrehaan Makes Music Debut With ‘This Heavenly Place’; Rakesh Roshan Praises Him
Celebrities
Salman Khan Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Sisters Arpita And Alvira; Fans Call It 'Real Secularism'
Salman Khan Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Sisters Arpita And Alvira; Fans Call It 'Real Secularism'
Celebrities
Why Did Amaal Mallik Take A Break From Music? Father Daboo Malik Reveals Reason
Why Did Amaal Mallik Take A Break From Music? Father Daboo Malik Reveals Reason
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Summons 3 Delhi MPs Over Visit to Sajjan Kumar’s Residence
UP Politics: CM Yogi Sounds Mission 2027 Bugle in Deoria, Highlights Jobs, Welfare and Governance
Hospital Fire: Panic in Bareilly as Navodaya Hospital Fills With Smoke, 150 Patients Shifted
Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Threat in MP, UP and Uttarakhand, Rivers Swell
Nepal Disaster Update: Death Toll Rises to 626, Nearly 2,500 Still Missing as Rescue Continues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget