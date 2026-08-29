'So Kashmiri He Loves Getting Stoned': Sharon Verma's Dig At Samay Raina Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedians Sharon Verma, Samay Raina exchanged sharp, dark-humour jokes.

Raina's Bihari jokes met Verma's pointed Kashmiri retorts.

Verma's 'left my state by choice' drew significant audience laughter.

Online viewers divided, debating jokes' cleverness versus insensitivity.

Sharon Verma and Samay Raina turned an episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 into a battle of quick comebacks, with their dark-humour exchange leaving the audience in stitches. What began as playful teasing quickly turned into a sharp exchange, with Verma's comeback drawing loud laughter from the audience and plenty of reactions online. The new episode featured Sharon Verma, Archana Puran Singh, Samay Raina and Nishant Suri on the panel. During one segment, Raina and Verma turned their attention towards each other, delivering jokes that mixed personal digs with controversial stereotypes.

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'Left My State By Choice'

Raina kicked off the exchange by taking a swipe at Verma's Bihari background. He joked that Sharon was so Bihari that she might think the word 'Ebola' meant Samay had said something.

Verma responded with a dark-humour punchline of her own, saying, "Samay is so Kashmiri that he loves getting stoned."

The one-liner immediately sent the audience into laughter.

Raina then returned fire, saying, "Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai in search of a job. Just Bihari things."

Verma's response was even more pointed. She said, "At least I left my state by my choice."

Raina simply replied, "hilarious", as the audience burst into laughter once again.

Samay Raina casually started a war between Bihari Vs Kashmiri on India's Got Latent🗿🔥



Samay Raina: "She's so Bihari, she thinks Ebola means someone said something."



Sharon Verma: "Samay is so Kashmiri, he loves getting stoned."



Samay Raina: "You know, Sharon Verma is a… — Neha Patel (@Neha_S_Patel) August 28, 2026

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Viewers Divided Over The Exchange

The exchange quickly found its way into online conversations, with viewers split over whether the jokes were clever or crossed a line.

One user wrote, "She roasted him so hard he had to stand up and clap to hide the pain."

Another criticised Verma, saying, "Sharon seems arrogant. Samay made her famous. She didn't even posted IGL story on her insta. She already thinks that she's some star comedian."

A different viewer objected to the nature of the jokes, commenting, "Shame on both of them. How can you be so disrespectful towards your own countrymen emotions."

Another reaction said, "Thats his community's tragedy, not humorous."

One more user was particularly critical of the stereotyping involved, writing, "Nothing is funny here. Jokes on each other could have worked, than 'jokes' on situations that have affected communities at large for years. Purely insensitive. High time people across states stop stereotyping and mocking each other."

Sharon Verma's Journey From Contestant To Judge

Verma's appearance also marked a notable change in her journey on the show. She revealed that she had appeared on the platform as a contestant two years ago and has now returned as a judge.

She also used that journey to take another playful swipe at Raina. Verma pointed out that two years earlier she had been on stage while Samay was sitting on the panel, and now she had moved into the judge's position while Raina was still a panellist.