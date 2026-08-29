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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'So Kashmiri He Loves Getting Stoned': Sharon Verma's Dig At Samay Raina Goes Viral

'So Kashmiri He Loves Getting Stoned': Sharon Verma's Dig At Samay Raina Goes Viral

Sharon Verma and Samay Raina exchanged dark-humour jabs on India's Got Latent Season 2. Her comebacks have gone viral since the new episode aired.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedians Sharon Verma, Samay Raina exchanged sharp, dark-humour jokes.
  • Raina's Bihari jokes met Verma's pointed Kashmiri retorts.
  • Verma's 'left my state by choice' drew significant audience laughter.
  • Online viewers divided, debating jokes' cleverness versus insensitivity.

Sharon Verma and Samay Raina turned an episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 into a battle of quick comebacks, with their dark-humour exchange leaving the audience in stitches. What began as playful teasing quickly turned into a sharp exchange, with Verma's comeback drawing loud laughter from the audience and plenty of reactions online. The new episode featured Sharon Verma, Archana Puran Singh, Samay Raina and Nishant Suri on the panel. During one segment, Raina and Verma turned their attention towards each other, delivering jokes that mixed personal digs with controversial stereotypes.

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'Left My State By Choice'

Raina kicked off the exchange by taking a swipe at Verma's Bihari background. He joked that Sharon was so Bihari that she might think the word 'Ebola' meant Samay had said something.

Verma responded with a dark-humour punchline of her own, saying, "Samay is so Kashmiri that he loves getting stoned."

The one-liner immediately sent the audience into laughter.

Raina then returned fire, saying, "Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai in search of a job. Just Bihari things."

Verma's response was even more pointed. She said, "At least I left my state by my choice."

Raina simply replied, "hilarious", as the audience burst into laughter once again.

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Viewers Divided Over The Exchange

The exchange quickly found its way into online conversations, with viewers split over whether the jokes were clever or crossed a line.

One user wrote, "She roasted him so hard he had to stand up and clap to hide the pain."

Another criticised Verma, saying, "Sharon seems arrogant. Samay made her famous. She didn't even posted IGL story on her insta. She already thinks that she's some star comedian."

A different viewer objected to the nature of the jokes, commenting, "Shame on both of them. How can you be so disrespectful towards your own countrymen emotions."

Another reaction said, "Thats his community's tragedy, not humorous."

One more user was particularly critical of the stereotyping involved, writing, "Nothing is funny here. Jokes on each other could have worked, than 'jokes' on situations that have affected communities at large for years. Purely insensitive. High time people across states stop stereotyping and mocking each other."

Sharon Verma's Journey From Contestant To Judge

Verma's appearance also marked a notable change in her journey on the show. She revealed that she had appeared on the platform as a contestant two years ago and has now returned as a judge.

She also used that journey to take another playful swipe at Raina. Verma pointed out that two years earlier she had been on stage while Samay was sitting on the panel, and now she had moved into the judge's position while Raina was still a panellist.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of exchange occurred between Sharon Verma and Samay Raina?

Sharon Verma and Samay Raina had a dark-humour exchange on India's Got Latent Season 2. They delivered jokes involving personal digs and controversial stereotypes about their backgrounds.

What was one of Sharon Verma's memorable comebacks?

When Samay Raina joked about her Bihari background, Sharon Verma responded with,

How did the audience and online viewers react to the exchange?

The audience in the studio laughed loudly during the exchange. Online viewers were divided, with some finding the jokes clever and others criticizing them as insensitive or crossing a line.

What significant change was noted about Sharon Verma's appearance on the show?

Sharon Verma appeared as a judge, a significant change from her previous appearance two years prior as a contestant on the same platform. She highlighted her career progression to Samay Raina.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kashmiri Archana Puran Singh Orry India's Got Latent Samay Raina Sharon Verma
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