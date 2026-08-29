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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Sisters Arpita And Alvira; Fans Call It 'Real Secularism'

Salman Khan Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Sisters Arpita And Alvira; Fans Call It 'Real Secularism'

Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sisters Arpita and Alvira Khan as family moments emerge on Instagram. Fans praise the actor’s rakhi celebrations.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters Arpita, Alvira.
  • Arpita Khan Sharma shared glimpses, tying rakhi on Salman's wrist.
  • Salman later displayed his rakhis upon leaving Alvira's residence.
  • Social media praised the family's secular Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family as sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan came together for an intimate gathering. Arpita later shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram, including the moment she tied a rakhi on Salman’s wrist, while several members of the Khan family also joined in the festivities.

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Arpita Shares Raksha Bandhan Glimpses With Salman Khan

Arpita Khan Sharma gave fans a peek into the family’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations through her Instagram Stories. Among the moments she shared was a picture of herself tying a rakhi around Salman Khan’s wrist.

The celebrations also brought the younger members of the family together. Arpita’s daughter Ayat tied rakhis to her cousins Arhaan Khan, son of Arbaaz Khan, Nirvaan Khan, son of Sohail Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri, Alvira’s son.

Salman Khan Spotted At Sister Alvira’s Home

Earlier on Friday, Salman Khan was seen arriving at his sister Alvira Khan’s residence for the family get-together. The actor kept his look casual, wearing a maroon T-shirt with blue jeans.

Later, as he left after the celebrations, Salman stopped for the paparazzi and proudly showed off his wrist. Several rakhis were visible around it, offering a glimpse of the Bollywood star’s festivities with his family.

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Social Media Users React

As users spotted Salman Khan celebrating the Hindu festival with a photo of Jesus visible in the background, the moment quickly drew attention online. Several users praised the image as a symbol of religious harmony, with some calling it “the most secular photo on the internet”.

The sight quickly caught attention, with social media users praising the close-knit family celebration and the way Salman marked the occasion alongside his sisters and relatives.

One user wrote, "You don’t have to be a Hindu to tie Rakhi to your brother or enjoy Holi or Deepawali with your friends and family."

Another said, "salman bhai is like no one else"

A third user commented, "Real secularism is this. Family above everything."

Another added, "This is real secularism."

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Salman Khan celebrate Raksha Bandhan with?

Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family, including his sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan. Younger members like Arpita's daughter Ayat and her cousins also participated.

What did Arpita Khan Sharma share from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations?

Arpita Khan Sharma shared glimpses of the family's Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Instagram. This included a picture of her tying a rakhi around Salman Khan's wrist.

How did Salman Khan show his Raksha Bandhan celebration to the public?

After the celebrations at sister Alvira Khan's house, Salman Khan stopped for paparazzi. He proudly showed off the multiple rakhis tied around his wrist.

How did social media users react to Salman Khan's Raksha Bandhan celebration?

Social media users praised the celebration, especially noting a picture of Jesus in the background, calling it a symbol of religious harmony. Many appreciated the close-knit family event.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arpita Khan Sharma Alvira Khan Salman Khan Raksha Bandhan 2026 Salman Khan Raksha Bandhan
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