Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters Arpita, Alvira.

Arpita Khan Sharma shared glimpses, tying rakhi on Salman's wrist.

Salman later displayed his rakhis upon leaving Alvira's residence.

Social media praised the family's secular Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family as sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan came together for an intimate gathering. Arpita later shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram, including the moment she tied a rakhi on Salman’s wrist, while several members of the Khan family also joined in the festivities.

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Arpita Shares Raksha Bandhan Glimpses With Salman Khan

Arpita Khan Sharma gave fans a peek into the family’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations through her Instagram Stories. Among the moments she shared was a picture of herself tying a rakhi around Salman Khan’s wrist.

The celebrations also brought the younger members of the family together. Arpita’s daughter Ayat tied rakhis to her cousins Arhaan Khan, son of Arbaaz Khan, Nirvaan Khan, son of Sohail Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri, Alvira’s son.

This is the most secular video on internet today



A Muslim girl (Arpita Khan) married to a Hindu man (Aayush Sharma) ties a rakhi to her Muslim brother (Salman Khan) while a picture of Jesus is in the background 😭 pic.twitter.com/C1Q4FyQSDC — Chota Don (@choga_don) August 28, 2026

Salman Khan Spotted At Sister Alvira’s Home

Earlier on Friday, Salman Khan was seen arriving at his sister Alvira Khan’s residence for the family get-together. The actor kept his look casual, wearing a maroon T-shirt with blue jeans.

Later, as he left after the celebrations, Salman stopped for the paparazzi and proudly showed off his wrist. Several rakhis were visible around it, offering a glimpse of the Bollywood star’s festivities with his family.

After the Raksha Bandhan celebration at sister Alvira Khan’s house, paparazzis requested him to show the rakhis tied around his wrist🥰

Truly he is the epitome of a loving brother 💖#SalmanKhan #RakshaBandhan@BeingSalmanKhan 🖤🐯👸🤍 pic.twitter.com/inuS75cRYU — Jesmin Mily (@beingjesminmily) August 28, 2026

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Social Media Users React

As users spotted Salman Khan celebrating the Hindu festival with a photo of Jesus visible in the background, the moment quickly drew attention online. Several users praised the image as a symbol of religious harmony, with some calling it “the most secular photo on the internet”.

The sight quickly caught attention, with social media users praising the close-knit family celebration and the way Salman marked the occasion alongside his sisters and relatives.

One user wrote, "You don’t have to be a Hindu to tie Rakhi to your brother or enjoy Holi or Deepawali with your friends and family."

Another said, "salman bhai is like no one else"

A third user commented, "Real secularism is this. Family above everything."

Another added, "This is real secularism."

(With inputs from ANI)