Vishal Mishra Announces Nepal, Assam Concerts To Raise Funds For Flood Victims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal floods killed hundreds; thousands reported missing.

Singer Vishal Mishra announced concerts to aid flood victims.

Concert earnings in Nepal, Assam will solely fund relief.

The devastating floods in Nepal have claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands of people missing, prompting an outpouring of concern and support from across India. Bollywood celebrities have also expressed solidarity with those affected. Now, singer Vishal Mishra has announced plans to perform concerts in Nepal and Assam, with the earnings from the shows to be used to support flood victims.

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Vishal Mishra Announces Concerts In Nepal, Assam

The recent flooding in Assam severely disrupted everyday life for several people, while Nepal has also witnessed widespread destruction caused by heavy flooding. Amid the crisis, Vishal Mishra has stepped forward with plans for live performances in both regions.

Sharing a note on Instagram, the singer said, "My heart is heavy seeing what's happening. So I have made a decision. I will perform a concert in Nepal and a concert in Assam."

The announcement comes as both Nepal and Assam continue to face the devastating impact of floods.

(Image Source: Instagram/@vishalmishraofficial)

Singer Promises More Details Soon

Vishal Mishra also indicated that further information about the concerts would be revealed shortly. In his post, he wrote, "Announcement soon."

In the message, the singer added talked about his intention to contribute whatever he could towards relief efforts. He wrote, 'Every single penny will go towards flood relief and the people affected. I give you my word."

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Nepal Floods Leave Hundreds Dead

The floods that struck Nepal on Wednesday morning took a severe turn, with the disaster resulting in 626 deaths so far. As many as 2,500 people have also been confirmed missing. The danger has continued, with two lakes formed by landslides still posing a threat.

Vishal Mishra is an emerging singer and composer in Hindi cinema. He was once rejected by popular singing reality show Indian Idol before eventually finding recognition with the song Kaise Hua. Since then, he has lent his voice to songs including Ram Aayenge, Pehle Bhi Main, Humdam and Chal Tere Ishq Mein.