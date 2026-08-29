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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVishal Mishra Announces Nepal, Assam Concerts To Raise Funds For Flood Victims

Vishal Mishra Announces Nepal, Assam Concerts To Raise Funds For Flood Victims

Singer Vishal Mishra has announced concerts in Nepal and Assam, with earnings from the shows set to support flood victims amid the devastation.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nepal floods killed hundreds; thousands reported missing.
  • Singer Vishal Mishra announced concerts to aid flood victims.
  • Concert earnings in Nepal, Assam will solely fund relief.

The devastating floods in Nepal have claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands of people missing, prompting an outpouring of concern and support from across India. Bollywood celebrities have also expressed solidarity with those affected. Now, singer Vishal Mishra has announced plans to perform concerts in Nepal and Assam, with the earnings from the shows to be used to support flood victims.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hrehaan Makes Music Debut With ‘This Heavenly Place’; Rakesh Roshan Praises Him

Vishal Mishra Announces Concerts In Nepal, Assam

The recent flooding in Assam severely disrupted everyday life for several people, while Nepal has also witnessed widespread destruction caused by heavy flooding. Amid the crisis, Vishal Mishra has stepped forward with plans for live performances in both regions.

Sharing a note on Instagram, the singer said, "My heart is heavy seeing what's happening. So I have made a decision. I will perform a concert in Nepal and a concert in Assam."

The announcement comes as both Nepal and Assam continue to face the devastating impact of floods.

(Image Source: Instagram/@vishalmishraofficial)
(Image Source: Instagram/@vishalmishraofficial)

Singer Promises More Details Soon

Vishal Mishra also indicated that further information about the concerts would be revealed shortly. In his post, he wrote, "Announcement soon."

In the message, the singer added talked about his intention to contribute whatever he could towards relief efforts. He wrote, 'Every single penny will go towards flood relief and the people affected. I give you my word."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Sisters Arpita And Alvira; Fans Call It 'Real Secularism'

Nepal Floods Leave Hundreds Dead

The floods that struck Nepal on Wednesday morning took a severe turn, with the disaster resulting in 626 deaths so far. As many as 2,500 people have also been confirmed missing. The danger has continued, with two lakes formed by landslides still posing a threat.

Vishal Mishra is an emerging singer and composer in Hindi cinema. He was once rejected by popular singing reality show Indian Idol before eventually finding recognition with the song Kaise Hua. Since then, he has lent his voice to songs including Ram Aayenge, Pehle Bhi Main, Humdam and Chal Tere Ishq Mein.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is singer Vishal Mishra doing to help flood victims?

Singer Vishal Mishra is planning concerts in Nepal and Assam. All earnings from these performances will go towards flood relief and supporting the affected victims.

Where will Vishal Mishra hold his charity concerts?

Vishal Mishra will perform concerts in Nepal and Assam. Both regions have been severely impacted by recent heavy flooding.

What is the current death toll from the Nepal floods?

The floods in Nepal have tragically resulted in 626 deaths so far. An additional 2,500 people have been confirmed missing due to the disaster.

How did Vishal Mishra announce his concert plans?

Vishal Mishra announced his concert plans on Instagram. He shared a note stating his decision and promised further details about the performances soon.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Flood Nepal Flood Vishal Mishra Vishal Mishra Concert
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