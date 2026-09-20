He addressed the rising trend of trolling and body-shaming actors. He also questioned paparazzi for taking 'hip shots' of actresses, expressing his disapproval.
Salman Khan Goes Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20, Hits Back At Trolls Calling Him ‘Bald, Mota’
Salman Khan goes shirtless on Bigg Boss 20 and hits back at trolls targeting his age, weight, looks and bald appearance.
- Salman Khan condemned celebrity trolling and body-shaming on Bigg Boss.
- He directly challenged trolls; bald look is for an upcoming project.
- He criticized paparazzi's
Salman Khan appeared visibly angru during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 as he addressed the growing trend of trolling and body-shaming actors. The superstar called out people who mock celebrities over their weight, age and appearance. He also questioned paparazzi for taking what he described as ‘hip shots’ of actresses. During the episode, Salman even wiped his face with a towel, removing some of his makeup.
ALSO READ: Salman Khan Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Postpartum Trolling, Asks 'Why Troll Someone Who Gets Pregnant?'
Salman Khan Takes On Trolls Over Body-Shaming
Salman didn't hold back while addressing those who make personal comments about actors. At one point, he said, “Lo, karlo troll”. He then threw away his hat and removed his shirt on stage, turning the moment into a direct response to those targeting his appearance.
He questioned the people behind such comments and urged them to examine themselves before judging others. "Pehle apne aap ko dekho. Aap log jo comment karte ho na, jo bhi karte ho. Pehle apni shakal dekh lo. Look at your parents' health, your own health."
Salman went on to speak about the constant focus on an actor's age, weight, looks and personal life. "In every show, this age has become a big thing, ye buddha hogaya hai, ye hogaya woh hogaya hai. What do you want to show? Kisi ke wajan par, kisi ke looks par, kisi ke khaandaan par, kisi ke smile par, kisi ke flop par, kisi ke maa bannane par. Aap apni upbringing dikha rahe ho. Mere upar bhi hua tha, of course 60 saal ka hogaya hoon..."
SHOT OF THE SEASON 🔥🔥— 𝐒enpai 🥂 (@Oyye_Senpai) September 19, 2026
Salman Khan looking so fit and energetic 👏🏻#BB20 • #BiggBoss20 • #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/9WXEKtNkmR
‘My Bald Look Is For A Project’
Salman clarified that his bald appearance is connected to an upcoming project and pushed back against speculation about hair transplants and his changing look.
“And this bald look, its for a project. What are these comments on he is getting hair transplant, takla hogaya hai, ha ho gaya hoon. A friend of mine passed away two months back,” Salman said.
The actor also criticised those who repeatedly target public figures over their appearance. Calling such people “parasites”, he said viewers have the choice to decide whether they want to watch a film.
“These kind of people constantly commenting on one’s looks are parasites and we need to wipe this out. You don’t like the film, don’t watch it. We give it our best so that you all enjoy the film, you bought the ticket to watch our film, you haven’t bought us,” he said.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Apologises After Misleading Health Scare Promo Leaves Fans Worried
Salman Khan Calls Out Paparazzi Over 'Hip Shots'
The actor also talked about the way female celebrities are photographed by paparazzi. He questioned the practice of taking shots focused on actresses' bodies while they are entering or leaving cars.
“Do you know nowadays there is a new trend ki gaadi se nikalte waqt, the camera is here (thighs), gaadi mein baithte waqt, the camera is here (hip) taki unko (paparazzi) ek hip shot mil jaye, ek jhangon ka shot mil jaye, behind se joh shot lete hai which none of the heroines and girls like. Kuch hongi who don’t mind it. But unka kya, jinko yeh accha nahi lagta hai.”
🚨 Salman Khan SLAMS the so-called paparazzi who invade women’s privacy, take creepy close-up shots and then turn it into “Guess Who?” content.— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 19, 2026
How low can the paps go for views? 🤮
Someone finally called out this disgusting behaviour. 👏🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/NNQG8UQ9kO
Salman cited his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar as an example, saying she appeared uncomfortable with such photography. He also mentioned Neha Dhupia and referred to an incident involving his niece.
Salman then urged women to speak up if they are uncomfortable with such photographs and strongly criticised the people responsible for taking them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Salman Khan get angry during a recent Bigg Boss episode?
How did Salman Khan respond to trolls body-shaming him?
He challenged them to 'Pehle apne aap ko dekho' (Look at yourselves first). He also removed his hat and shirt on stage as a direct response to comments about his appearance.
What did Salman Khan say about his bald appearance?
He clarified that his bald look is for an upcoming project. He dismissed speculation about hair transplants, stating he is bald for a professional reason.
What specific paparazzi practice did Salman Khan criticize?
Salman criticized the paparazzi for taking 'hip shots' or 'jhangon ka shot' of actresses when they are entering or leaving cars. He noted that many actresses find this uncomfortable.