Salman Khan Goes Shirtless On Bigg Boss 20, Hits Back At Trolls Calling Him ‘Bald, Mota’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan condemned celebrity trolling and body-shaming on Bigg Boss.

He directly challenged trolls; bald look is for an upcoming project.

He criticized paparazzi's

Salman Khan appeared visibly angru during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 as he addressed the growing trend of trolling and body-shaming actors. The superstar called out people who mock celebrities over their weight, age and appearance. He also questioned paparazzi for taking what he described as ‘hip shots’ of actresses. During the episode, Salman even wiped his face with a towel, removing some of his makeup.

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Salman Khan Takes On Trolls Over Body-Shaming

Salman didn't hold back while addressing those who make personal comments about actors. At one point, he said, “Lo, karlo troll”. He then threw away his hat and removed his shirt on stage, turning the moment into a direct response to those targeting his appearance.

He questioned the people behind such comments and urged them to examine themselves before judging others. "Pehle apne aap ko dekho. Aap log jo comment karte ho na, jo bhi karte ho. Pehle apni shakal dekh lo. Look at your parents' health, your own health."

Salman went on to speak about the constant focus on an actor's age, weight, looks and personal life. "In every show, this age has become a big thing, ye buddha hogaya hai, ye hogaya woh hogaya hai. What do you want to show? Kisi ke wajan par, kisi ke looks par, kisi ke khaandaan par, kisi ke smile par, kisi ke flop par, kisi ke maa bannane par. Aap apni upbringing dikha rahe ho. Mere upar bhi hua tha, of course 60 saal ka hogaya hoon..."

‘My Bald Look Is For A Project’

Salman clarified that his bald appearance is connected to an upcoming project and pushed back against speculation about hair transplants and his changing look.

“And this bald look, its for a project. What are these comments on he is getting hair transplant, takla hogaya hai, ha ho gaya hoon. A friend of mine passed away two months back,” Salman said.

The actor also criticised those who repeatedly target public figures over their appearance. Calling such people “parasites”, he said viewers have the choice to decide whether they want to watch a film.

“These kind of people constantly commenting on one’s looks are parasites and we need to wipe this out. You don’t like the film, don’t watch it. We give it our best so that you all enjoy the film, you bought the ticket to watch our film, you haven’t bought us,” he said.

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Salman Khan Calls Out Paparazzi Over 'Hip Shots'

The actor also talked about the way female celebrities are photographed by paparazzi. He questioned the practice of taking shots focused on actresses' bodies while they are entering or leaving cars.

“Do you know nowadays there is a new trend ki gaadi se nikalte waqt, the camera is here (thighs), gaadi mein baithte waqt, the camera is here (hip) taki unko (paparazzi) ek hip shot mil jaye, ek jhangon ka shot mil jaye, behind se joh shot lete hai which none of the heroines and girls like. Kuch hongi who don’t mind it. But unka kya, jinko yeh accha nahi lagta hai.”

🚨 Salman Khan SLAMS the so-called paparazzi who invade women’s privacy, take creepy close-up shots and then turn it into “Guess Who?” content.



How low can the paps go for views? 🤮



Someone finally called out this disgusting behaviour. 👏🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/NNQG8UQ9kO — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 19, 2026

Salman cited his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar as an example, saying she appeared uncomfortable with such photography. He also mentioned Neha Dhupia and referred to an incident involving his niece.

Salman then urged women to speak up if they are uncomfortable with such photographs and strongly criticised the people responsible for taking them.