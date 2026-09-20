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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesKunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta's 'Vibe' Mints Rs 2.65 Cr, Takes Lead Over Kareena Kapoor's 'Daayra'

Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta's 'Vibe' Mints Rs 2.65 Cr, Takes Lead Over Kareena Kapoor's 'Daayra'

Daayra and Vibe are competing at the box office. Check their Day 2 collections, occupancy, shows and total earnings, with Kunal Khemu’s film taking the lead.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kunal Khemu's 'Vibe' surpassed Kareena Kapoor's 'Daayra' in collections.
  • 'Vibe' earned ₹2.65 crore Saturday; 'Daayra' made ₹1.6 crore.
  • 'Daayra' cumulative net collection reached ₹2.60 crore.

Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu are currently competing at the box office with their respective films, Daayra and Vibe. The two releases belong to very different genres, but both have received mixed reviews. Their opening weekend has also started on a fairly steady note. After two days in theatres, however, Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe has moved ahead of Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra in collections.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets 'Hanuman Ansh' Team As It Crosses Rs 300 Cr Worldwide

'Vibe' Day 2 Box Office Collection 

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vibe recorded a stronger second-day performance. The film collected Rs 2.65 crore on Saturday, with 2,979 shows and 21 per cent occupancy. On its opening day, it earned Rs 1.7 crore from 3,194 shows, with occupancy at 14 per cent.

'Daayra' Day 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Daayra earned Rs 1.6 crore on its second day, Saturday. The film recorded 18 per cent occupancy across 2,062 shows. It had opened with Rs 1 crore on Friday, when it was screened in 2,283 shows and registered 12 per cent occupancy.

The film has now collected Rs 2.60 crore net, while its gross collection stands at Rs 3.10 crore.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Apologises After Misleading Health Scare Promo Leaves Fans Worried

What Are 'Daayra' And 'Vibe' About?

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra features Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The crime thriller drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes, with Saurabh Goswami serving as its cinematographer. The film is inspired by true events and has been jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios under the banners of Vineet Jain and Dhaval Jain.

Vibe, on the other hand, is an action-adventure drama with a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes. Kunal Kemmu has directed the film and also stars in it alongside Preity Zinta, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yashpal Sharma and Sharmila Tagore.

The story follows two friends who find themselves entering a dangerous world, putting their lives at risk. The film also features a strong comic element.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which film had higher box office collections on its second day?

Kunal Khemu's Vibe collected ₹2.65 crore on its second day, surpassing Kareena Kapoor's Daayra, which earned ₹1.6 crore.

What genres do 'Daayra' and 'Vibe' belong to?

Daayra is a crime thriller drama, while Vibe is an action-adventure drama. Vibe also includes a strong comic element.

Who are the director and main stars of 'Daayra'?

Meghna Gulzar directed 'Daayra.' Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the key actors in this film.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Preity Zinta Kunal Kemmu Daayra VIBE Vibe Box Office Collection Daayra Box Office Collection
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