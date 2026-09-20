Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta's 'Vibe' Mints Rs 2.65 Cr, Takes Lead Over Kareena Kapoor's 'Daayra'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kunal Khemu's 'Vibe' surpassed Kareena Kapoor's 'Daayra' in collections.

'Vibe' earned ₹2.65 crore Saturday; 'Daayra' made ₹1.6 crore.

'Daayra' cumulative net collection reached ₹2.60 crore.

Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu are currently competing at the box office with their respective films, Daayra and Vibe. The two releases belong to very different genres, but both have received mixed reviews. Their opening weekend has also started on a fairly steady note. After two days in theatres, however, Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe has moved ahead of Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra in collections.

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'Vibe' Day 2 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vibe recorded a stronger second-day performance. The film collected Rs 2.65 crore on Saturday, with 2,979 shows and 21 per cent occupancy. On its opening day, it earned Rs 1.7 crore from 3,194 shows, with occupancy at 14 per cent.

'Daayra' Day 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Daayra earned Rs 1.6 crore on its second day, Saturday. The film recorded 18 per cent occupancy across 2,062 shows. It had opened with Rs 1 crore on Friday, when it was screened in 2,283 shows and registered 12 per cent occupancy.

The film has now collected Rs 2.60 crore net, while its gross collection stands at Rs 3.10 crore.

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What Are 'Daayra' And 'Vibe' About?

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra features Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The crime thriller drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes, with Saurabh Goswami serving as its cinematographer. The film is inspired by true events and has been jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios under the banners of Vineet Jain and Dhaval Jain.

Vibe, on the other hand, is an action-adventure drama with a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes. Kunal Kemmu has directed the film and also stars in it alongside Preity Zinta, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yashpal Sharma and Sharmila Tagore.

The story follows two friends who find themselves entering a dangerous world, putting their lives at risk. The film also features a strong comic element.