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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Tested Weapon Near Mumbai Before Attack, Gun Misfired In Andheri Hotel Room

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Tested Weapon Near Mumbai Before Attack, Gun Misfired In Andheri Hotel Room

In the Tiger Shroff firing case, the accused allegedly test-fired the weapon at a location near Mumbai before carrying out the attack on the actor on Sunday.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Accused practiced shooting, changing original target from Salman.
  • Accused fired at Tiger Shroff's car, injuring others.
  • Investigation revealed weapon misfire, hidden items, gang claim.

A new detail has emerged in the investigation into the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff. According to sources, the accused practised with the gun at a location near Mumbai before carrying out the attack. During questioning, they told police where they had test-fired the weapon to make sure it worked.

Sources say one of the accused fired two rounds during the session, while the other fired one. Both reportedly managed to fire the gun successfully.

Misfire In Andheri Hotel Room

Investigators also found that the gun misfired while the accused were checking it in their Andheri hotel room, where they had been staying. A bullet was reportedly fired into the bed. Even so, neither hotel staff nor anyone outside the room is said to have suspected that a gun had gone off inside.

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Hid Guns, Mobile Phones In Surat, Say Police Sources

Based on the information obtained during questioning, police are now examining the location near Mumbai where the accused allegedly practised shooting, as well as the preparations they made before the attack.

When Was Tiger Shroff Attacked?

Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club on Sunday evening when two men opened fire on his car and fled the scene on a bike after one of the guns jammed. The actor escaped unharmed, but his driver and a fan were injured and are being treated at a hospital.

The case was heard at Esplanade Court the previous day, where all three accused were remanded to police custody until October 31.

ALSO READ|  Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Recce’d Ranveer Singh’s Home And Office, Sent Videos To Conspirator

During questioning, the accused revealed that they had hidden their mobile phones and weapons in Surat after the shooting. Police sources say the accused disclosed the location, and investigators are now verifying the information and working with local authorities to recover the items.

The accused had received the weapons through a "dead letter box" system, in which an item is left at a pre-decided location for another person to collect, without the two parties necessarily meeting in person.

According to a viral Facebook post and an audio clip, the Bishnoi gang has allegedly taken responsibility for the attack and warned that those who failed to comply with its demands or continued working with Salman Khan could face similar consequences.

Salman Khan Was The Original Target

The investigation has reportedly suggested that Salman Khan, not Tiger Shroff, was the accused's original target. They allegedly conducted reconnaissance outside Salman Khan's residence but changed their plan after noticing the tight security there.

They then came across information on social media that Tiger Shroff played football without security at Pushpa Narsee Ground in Juhu on Sundays. The accused allegedly used this information to plan the attack on the actor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the accused practice shooting before the attack?

The accused practiced with the gun at a location near Mumbai. They test-fired the weapon to ensure it worked, with one firing two rounds and the other one.

What happened during the attack on Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club on Sunday evening when two men opened fire on his car. He escaped unharmed, but his driver and a fan were injured.

Was Tiger Shroff the original target of the attack?

No, Salman Khan was reportedly the original target. The accused changed their plan after noticing tight security at Salman Khan's residence.

Did the accused have any issues with their weapons before the attack?

Yes, the gun misfired in their Andheri hotel room while being checked. A bullet was fired into the bed, but no one outside suspected anything.

Published at : 22 Oct 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Andheri MUMBAI ENtertainment News Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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