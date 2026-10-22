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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDelhi Influencer Amir Shokeen Apologises Over Racist Remarks Against Tripura Man; Case Registered

Delhi Influencer Amir Shokeen Apologises Over Racist Remarks Against Tripura Man; Case Registered

Delhi influencer Amir Shokeen has faced backlash over alleged racist remarks against a Tripura man. He has since apologised, while police investigate the viral video.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi content creator Amir Shokeen faced criticism for racist viral video.
  • Video sparked widespread condemnation; Shokeen later issued an apology.
  • Tripura CM ordered action; police coordinating investigation of the video.
  • Shokeen's brother condemned his actions, urged strict legal action.

A Delhi-based content creator, identified as Amir Shokeen, has faced criticism. This comes after a video showed him making racist and derogatory remarks against a young man from Tripura went viral on social media. The clip sparked condemnation across the Northeast, prompting police action and a response from Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. Shokeen later issued an apology, claiming the interaction was scripted and that he had not intended to offend anyone.

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What Happened In The Viral Video?

The video reportedly shows Shokeen making offensive comments about the young man's appearance and regional identity after learning that he was from Tripura. He allegedly refers to the youth as "Chinese", compares his appearance to pop star Michael Jackson and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The footage also appears to show Shokeen making offensive gestures and touching the young man inappropriately while presenting the interaction as online comedy. The video drew criticism from people across Tripura and other northeastern states, with many accusing the creator of promoting harmful racial stereotypes.

Amir Shokeen Issues Apology

Following the backlash, Shokeen shared apology video on his Instagram account and expressed regret for hurting the sentiments of people from Tripura.

In his apology, he said, “Maine ek video banayi thi, woh hassi mazzak ki video thi. Lekin uske liye agar kisi bhi bhai ko thes pahuchi hai mai dobara haath jodkar maafi maang raha hu, bahut serious hokar, mujhe maaf kare. Waha ke CM saab jo hain, unhone bhi tweet kiya hai, toh unse bhi mai maafi maang raha hu, chote chote bacche hain aur bas yahi kehna chahta hu ki mujhse dil se galti hui hai.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amir shokeen (@amirshokeen)

Amir Shokeen's Brother Calls For Strict Action

Mohammad Waseem Raza, Shokeen's brother, also condemned the alleged conduct and called for legal action against him.

He said, “...Although he is my younger brother, we have been living separately for the past 12–15 years because of his hooliganism. He is a bad character in this area. What he said and did was completely wrong... He is a goon, and strict legal action should be taken against him...”

Tripura CM Manik Saha Directs Police To Act

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to coordinate with Delhi Police over the controversy.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said: “CM Manik Saha has directed DGP Tripura to coordinate with Delhi Police over derogatory remarks made by a content creator against a young man from the state. Law will take its course of action."

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Delhi And Tripura Police Begin Coordination

According to ANI, the Delhi Police Special Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) received information about the incident the previous evening. The unit subsequently provided written information to the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, which will investigate the viral video.

ANI quoted the police as saying that Delhi Police was in constant contact with Tripura Police over the matter.

Tripura Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Manchak Ipper also said the state police would take strict action. According to ANI, a case was expected to be registered shortly, with Tripura Police coordinating with their Delhi counterparts.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Amir Shokeen accused of in the viral video?

Amir Shokeen made racist and derogatory remarks against a young man from Tripura in a viral video. He called him

How did Amir Shokeen respond to the public backlash?

He issued an apology video on Instagram, expressing regret and claiming the interaction was scripted. He stated he had not intended to offend anyone from Tripura.

What action have authorities taken regarding the incident?

Tripura CM Manik Saha directed the DGP to coordinate with Delhi Police. Both Delhi and Tripura Police are actively investigating the matter, and legal action is expected.

What was the reaction of Amir Shokeen's brother?

Mohammad Waseem Raza, Shokeen's brother, condemned his conduct. He called for strict legal action, describing Amir as a

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Racism Tripura Manik Saha Delhi Influencer Amir Shokeen
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