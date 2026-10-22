Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi content creator Amir Shokeen faced criticism for racist viral video.

Video sparked widespread condemnation; Shokeen later issued an apology.

Tripura CM ordered action; police coordinating investigation of the video.

Shokeen's brother condemned his actions, urged strict legal action.

A Delhi-based content creator, identified as Amir Shokeen, has faced criticism. This comes after a video showed him making racist and derogatory remarks against a young man from Tripura went viral on social media. The clip sparked condemnation across the Northeast, prompting police action and a response from Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. Shokeen later issued an apology, claiming the interaction was scripted and that he had not intended to offend anyone.

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What Happened In The Viral Video?

The video reportedly shows Shokeen making offensive comments about the young man's appearance and regional identity after learning that he was from Tripura. He allegedly refers to the youth as "Chinese", compares his appearance to pop star Michael Jackson and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The footage also appears to show Shokeen making offensive gestures and touching the young man inappropriately while presenting the interaction as online comedy. The video drew criticism from people across Tripura and other northeastern states, with many accusing the creator of promoting harmful racial stereotypes.

Those who engage in such disgraceful behavior must face strict legal action. Delhi Police and Tripura Police must ensure justice. Silence against harassment and hatred only emboldens such offenders. https://t.co/Ug9iE2AWWV — Ritika (@Im_Ritikaa) October 22, 2026

Amir Shokeen Issues Apology

Following the backlash, Shokeen shared apology video on his Instagram account and expressed regret for hurting the sentiments of people from Tripura.

In his apology, he said, “Maine ek video banayi thi, woh hassi mazzak ki video thi. Lekin uske liye agar kisi bhi bhai ko thes pahuchi hai mai dobara haath jodkar maafi maang raha hu, bahut serious hokar, mujhe maaf kare. Waha ke CM saab jo hain, unhone bhi tweet kiya hai, toh unse bhi mai maafi maang raha hu, chote chote bacche hain aur bas yahi kehna chahta hu ki mujhse dil se galti hui hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amir shokeen (@amirshokeen)

Amir Shokeen's Brother Calls For Strict Action

Mohammad Waseem Raza, Shokeen's brother, also condemned the alleged conduct and called for legal action against him.

He said, “...Although he is my younger brother, we have been living separately for the past 12–15 years because of his hooliganism. He is a bad character in this area. What he said and did was completely wrong... He is a goon, and strict legal action should be taken against him...”

Delhi: Mohammad Waseem Raza, brother of Amir Shokeen, who allegedly made racist and derogatory remarks against a youth from Tripura in a viral video, says, "...Although he is my younger brother, we have been living separately for the past 12–15 years because of his hooliganism. He is a bad character in this area. What he said and did was completely wrong... He is a goon, and strict legal action should be taken against him..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2026

Tripura CM Manik Saha Directs Police To Act

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to coordinate with Delhi Police over the controversy.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said: “CM Manik Saha has directed DGP Tripura to coordinate with Delhi Police over derogatory remarks made by a content creator against a young man from the state. Law will take its course of action."

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Delhi And Tripura Police Begin Coordination

According to ANI, the Delhi Police Special Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) received information about the incident the previous evening. The unit subsequently provided written information to the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, which will investigate the viral video.

ANI quoted the police as saying that Delhi Police was in constant contact with Tripura Police over the matter.

Tripura Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Manchak Ipper also said the state police would take strict action. According to ANI, a case was expected to be registered shortly, with Tripura Police coordinating with their Delhi counterparts.