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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesFriday Box Office Collection: ‘Jailer 2’ Nears Rs 100 Cr, ‘Nayyi Navelli’ Crosses Rs 3 Cr, ‘Prahaar’ Trails

Friday Box Office Collection: ‘Jailer 2’ Nears Rs 100 Cr, ‘Nayyi Navelli’ Crosses Rs 3 Cr, ‘Prahaar’ Trails

Jailer 2 nears Rs 100 crore in India on Day 2, while Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli opens at Rs 3.25 crore and Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar earns Rs 2.35 crore.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 02:58 PM (IST)

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is maintaining its strong box office momentum, moving closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India on its second day in cinemas. Meanwhile, Friday, October 16, saw the release of Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story.

With all three films competing for audience attention, the early collection figures put Jailer 2 comfortably ahead, while Nayyi Navelli has recorded a stronger opening than Prahaar.

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'Jailer 2' Box Office Collection Day 2

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 opened to an impressive response, earning Rs 59.70 crore in net domestic collections on its first day. The film has continued to attract audiences on Friday, strengthening its position at the box office.

According to early trends reported by Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 35.60 crore in India by 10.30 pm on its second day. Its total domestic net collection has consequently reached Rs 95.30 crore, bringing the film within touching distance of the Rs 100 crore milestone.

'Nayyi Navelli' Box Office Collection Day 1

Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli arrived in cinemas on Friday amid audience interest following the release of its trailer. The film recorded a net collection of Rs 3.25 crore across 6,281 shows on its opening day.

Its gross collection in India stood at Rs 3.83 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 0.75 crore. Taking these figures into account, the film’s worldwide gross collection reached Rs 4.58 crore on Day 1, placing it ahead of Prahaar in the initial box office race.

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'Prahaar' Box Office Collection Day 1

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story also made its theatrical debut on Friday, but its opening-day earnings remained below those of Nayyi Navelli. The film earned Rs 2.35 crore in net domestic collections across 4,133 shows.

Its India gross collection reached Rs 2.77 crore, while overseas earnings added Rs 0.75 crore. This took the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 3.52 crore on its first day. Despite the comparatively modest opening, Rajkummar Rao’s performance has received praise.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 collected at the box office?

On its second day, Jailer 2 collected Rs 35.60 crore by 10:30 pm. Its total net domestic collection reached Rs 95.30 crore, nearing the Rs 100 crore mark.

When were Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar released in cinemas?

Nayyi Navelli, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, and Jailer 2 all premiered on Friday, October 16.

How did Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar perform on their opening day?

Nayyi Navelli recorded a net collection of Rs 3.25 crore on its first day. Prahaar earned Rs 2.35 crore in net domestic collections on its debut.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Yami Gautam Jailer 2 Prahaar Friday Box Office Collection Nayyi Navelli Rajkummar
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