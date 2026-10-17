Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is maintaining its strong box office momentum, moving closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India on its second day in cinemas. Meanwhile, Friday, October 16, saw the release of Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story.

With all three films competing for audience attention, the early collection figures put Jailer 2 comfortably ahead, while Nayyi Navelli has recorded a stronger opening than Prahaar.

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'Jailer 2' Box Office Collection Day 2

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 opened to an impressive response, earning Rs 59.70 crore in net domestic collections on its first day. The film has continued to attract audiences on Friday, strengthening its position at the box office.

According to early trends reported by Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 35.60 crore in India by 10.30 pm on its second day. Its total domestic net collection has consequently reached Rs 95.30 crore, bringing the film within touching distance of the Rs 100 crore milestone.

'Nayyi Navelli' Box Office Collection Day 1

Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli arrived in cinemas on Friday amid audience interest following the release of its trailer. The film recorded a net collection of Rs 3.25 crore across 6,281 shows on its opening day.

Its gross collection in India stood at Rs 3.83 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 0.75 crore. Taking these figures into account, the film’s worldwide gross collection reached Rs 4.58 crore on Day 1, placing it ahead of Prahaar in the initial box office race.

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'Prahaar' Box Office Collection Day 1

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story also made its theatrical debut on Friday, but its opening-day earnings remained below those of Nayyi Navelli. The film earned Rs 2.35 crore in net domestic collections across 4,133 shows.

Its India gross collection reached Rs 2.77 crore, while overseas earnings added Rs 0.75 crore. This took the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 3.52 crore on its first day. Despite the comparatively modest opening, Rajkummar Rao’s performance has received praise.