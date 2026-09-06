Bad Bunny Wins First Emmy For Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rapper Bad Bunny won first Emmy for Super Bowl show.

Super Bowl halftime, 'The Traitors' won numerous technical awards.

Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, Mariska Hargitay won individual Emmys.

Awards ceremony held over two nights in Los Angeles.

Rapper Bad Bunny has secured his first Emmy Award for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at the 78th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards. The win adds a major television honour to his growing list of achievements, with the halftime production also picking up several awards across key technical and creative categories.

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Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Takes Multiple Emmys

The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show won awards for directing, lighting design, music direction, sound mixing, choreography and technical direction. ‘The Traitors’, meanwhile, emerged among the other major winners, taking honours for hosting, directing, picture editing, cinematography and production design, reports ‘Deadline’.

The awards got underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with the first of two ceremonies taking place over the weekend.

According to ‘Deadline’, the double bill, previously known as the Creative Arts Emmys, will feed into the televised Primetime Emmys, scheduled for September 14 on NBC and Peacock. The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny, ‘The Traitors’ and ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ were among the prominent winners.

Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer And Mariska Hargitay Among Winners

The evening also recognised several performers and television personalities in individual categories.

Jimmy Kimmel was named the best game show host, while Octavia Spencer won the Emmy for narrating ‘Lost Women of Alaska’. Mariska Hargitay became emotional as she collected Emmys for best documentary and directing for ‘My Mom Jayne’. She is also scheduled to host the Primetime Emmys next Monday.

Mariska Hargitay said, “I can’t believe I get to do all this great stuff”.

Hargitay is already an Emmy winner for ‘Law & Order: SVU’. Opening the ceremony, Wanda Sykes welcomed those watching by joking that they were attending “one-third of television’s biggest night”.

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Wanda Sykes Jokes About The Three-Night Emmy Celebrations

Sykes' remark referred to the Television Academy's decision to rename and reorganise the long-running Creative Arts Emmys into Emmys Night 1 and Night 2.

Wanda Sykes said, “The Emmys are spread across three glorious nights. It’s a little like the friend who celebrates a birthday month because they like free margaritas”.

Across this weekend's ceremonies, a total of 102 Emmy statuettes will be presented in numerous categories covering this year's nominees. The awards will include honours for guest actors, supporting actors and actresses in limited series, as well as writing for a limited series.

(With inputs from IANS)