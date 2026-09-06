Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo died from a pulmonary embolism following a penis enlargement procedure in Thailand. He experienced chest pain and lost consciousness after the procedure.
Influencer Igho ‘Tiny’ Ubiribo Dies At 43 After Surgery In Thailand, Laid To Rest In Gold Coffin
British-Nigerian influencer Igho ‘Tiny’ Ubiribo died aged 43 after a procedure in Thailand, with reports linking his death to a pulmonary embolism.
- British-Nigerian Igho Ubiribo died after procedure in Thailand.
- He experienced chest pain, then lost consciousness post-procedure.
- Coroner confirmed death from a post-procedure pulmonary embolism.
- Ubiribo buried in London in a reported gold coffin.
British-Nigerian influencer and businessman Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo has died aged 43 after suffering a fatal medical emergency following a penis enlargement procedure in Thailand. He was later laid to rest in London in a gold coffin reportedly worth $745,000 (approx. Rs 703,96,422.50).
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Influencer Underwent Procedure In Bangkok
Ubiribo was in Bangkok on holiday with his wife, Daniella Simba Allen, when he underwent the procedure on March 5, according to a UK coroner’s report.
The 43-year-old businessman reportedly had 40 millilitres of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine injected into his penis at an unnamed clinic in Thailand, according to evidence presented at an inquest at Inner West London Coroners’ Court.
The situation took a sudden turn afterwards. While Ubiribo and his wife were receiving a massage, he reportedly complained of chest pain and lost consciousness several times.
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Igho ‘Tiny’ Ubiribo Died From Pulmonary Embolism
Ubiribo was subsequently taken to Sukhumvit Hospital, where his condition deteriorated. According to TMZ, he was unable to respond coherently to questions after arriving at the hospital.
Doctors were unable to complete a CT scan before he died. The coroner’s proceedings concluded that Ubiribo died from a pulmonary embolism.
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Ubiribo Buried In Gold Coffin In London
Following his death, Ubiribo was reportedly returned to London for burial.
His funeral attracted attention after reports that he was laid to rest in a gold coffin said to have cost upwards of $745,000 (approx. Rs 703,96,422.50).
#WATCH!!!! British 🇬🇧 -Nigerian 🇳🇬influencer and businessman Igho ‘Tiny’ Ubiribo, died after a penis enlargement procedure in Thailand 🇹🇭 went wrong. 😭💔 🇬🇧 🇳🇬😭💔 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 😭💔 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 😭💔— Authentic voice (@Authenticvoice6) September 6, 2026
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He was later laid to rest in London in a gold coffin… pic.twitter.com/76dIZRs3wo
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the death of Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo?
Where did Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo pass away?
He passed away in Bangkok, Thailand, after undergoing a penis enlargement procedure. He was on holiday with his wife when the medical emergency occurred.
What type of procedure did Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo undergo?
He underwent a penis enlargement procedure in Thailand. This involved injecting 40 millilitres of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine.
Where was Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo buried and what was notable about it?
He was buried in London following his death. His funeral attracted attention because he was reportedly laid to rest in a gold coffin worth $745,000.