Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom British-Nigerian Igho Ubiribo died after procedure in Thailand.

He experienced chest pain, then lost consciousness post-procedure.

Coroner confirmed death from a post-procedure pulmonary embolism.

Ubiribo buried in London in a reported gold coffin.

British-Nigerian influencer and businessman Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo has died aged 43 after suffering a fatal medical emergency following a penis enlargement procedure in Thailand. He was later laid to rest in London in a gold coffin reportedly worth $745,000 (approx. Rs 703,96,422.50).

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Influencer Underwent Procedure In Bangkok

Ubiribo was in Bangkok on holiday with his wife, Daniella Simba Allen, when he underwent the procedure on March 5, according to a UK coroner’s report.

The 43-year-old businessman reportedly had 40 millilitres of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine injected into his penis at an unnamed clinic in Thailand, according to evidence presented at an inquest at Inner West London Coroners’ Court.

The situation took a sudden turn afterwards. While Ubiribo and his wife were receiving a massage, he reportedly complained of chest pain and lost consciousness several times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dani Allen (@danisimbaallen)

Igho ‘Tiny’ Ubiribo Died From Pulmonary Embolism

Ubiribo was subsequently taken to Sukhumvit Hospital, where his condition deteriorated. According to TMZ, he was unable to respond coherently to questions after arriving at the hospital.

Doctors were unable to complete a CT scan before he died. The coroner’s proceedings concluded that Ubiribo died from a pulmonary embolism.

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Ubiribo Buried In Gold Coffin In London

Following his death, Ubiribo was reportedly returned to London for burial.

His funeral attracted attention after reports that he was laid to rest in a gold coffin said to have cost upwards of $745,000 (approx. Rs 703,96,422.50).