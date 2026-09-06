India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesParmish Verma Confirms Divorce And New Relationship Amid Harman Brar Dating Rumours

Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce And New Relationship Amid Harman Brar Dating Rumours

Parmish Verma has confirmed his divorce from Geet Grewal and addressed trolling over his reported relationship with Harman Brar.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Parmish Verma confirmed his divorce after intense speculation.
  • He acknowledged a new woman exists, addressing online trolling.
  • Verma criticized negative public judgment, defending his personal choices.
  • Divorce rumors began earlier following a circulated document.

Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma has finally addressed the intense online speculation surrounding his marriage. He has confirmed that he is divorced and acknowledged that there is a woma in his life today. His statement comes after weeks of trolling over his alleged relationship with actress and model Harman Brar and claims that he cheated on his former wife, Geet Grewal.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kamra Targets Kangana Ranaut Over Viral Video Rebuking Officials In Mandi, Calls Her 'Semi-Literate Imposter'

Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce

Addressing the criticism, Parmish said he had become an easy target because of the perception that a man must be the villian when a relationship breaks down.

“Being a man makes you a convenient psychological scapegoat; blame the gender, simplify the story, and the mob gets to feel morally superior. I understand the psychology of it, and I accept the burden without resentment," he said.

Talking about the difficult period he went through, Parmish also wrote, “When I was drowning, nobody came to save me. I dealt with my own consequences, carried my own pain, and learned to stand again. That, too, is being a man.”

His message also appeared to confirm that he is no longer married to Geet Grewal. Speaking about his present relationship status, he said, “So is having the discipline to respect my ex-wife, respect the woman in my life today, and never confuse bitterness with masculinity.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@parmishverma)
(Image Source: Instagram/@parmishverma)

Parmish Verma Responds To Trolling Over New Relationship

Parmish's comments came amid growing speculation about his equation with Harman Brar. The duo's romantic-looking videos and social media posts had fuelled speculation, with some social media users accusing the singer of being unfaithful to his wife.

Harman's birthday post added further fuel to the rumours after Parmish addressed her as ‘love’.

Without directly getting drawn into the online debate, Parmish criticised what he described as weakness being presented as morality and people joining a mob for attention or money.

The singer said, “What isn't manhood is weakness disguised as virtue, becoming a weasel in a mob, feeding an agenda for attention and money and calling cowardice morality. I know what I am. I would rather be hated for standing upright than applauded for crawling with the crowd. I'm proud of the man I became."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harman Brar (@harmanbrar_31)

However, neither Parmish Verma nor Harman Brar has publicly or directly confirmed that they are dating. Following Parmish's Instagram Story, fans were quick to speculate that the ‘woman’ he referred to could be Harman.

ALSO READ: Badshah's Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Reacts To Marriage, Separation Rumours Ahead Of 'Bigg Boss 20'

Divorce Document Went Viral In January 2026

Parmish Verma and Geet Grewal married in October 2021 after being in a relationship for several years. Their wedding was a grand Punjabi celebration.

Speculation about the couple's relationship intensified earlier this year after a document allegedly suggesting that Parmish and Geet had separated began circulating online in January 2026.

At the time, both sides remained silent about the matter. Parmish's latest statement now marks his first direct confirmation of the divorce.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Parmish Verma confirmed his divorce?

Yes, Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma has confirmed he is divorced. This statement addresses intense online speculation regarding his marriage.

Who is the 'woman' Parmish Verma mentioned in his statement?

While Parmish Verma did not name her, fans speculate the 'woman in his life today' is actress and model Harman Brar. Their romantic social media posts fueled rumors.

Why did Parmish Verma make a public statement about his divorce and relationship?

He addressed intense online speculation, trolling, and accusations of cheating on his former wife, Geet Grewal. He felt he was being unfairly targeted.

When did Parmish Verma and Geet Grewal get married?

Parmish Verma and Geet Grewal were married in October 2021, following a multi-year relationship.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Sep 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Parmish Verma Geet Grewal Parmish Verma Divorce Harman Brar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Influencer Igho ‘Tiny’ Ubiribo Dies At 43 After Surgery In Thailand, Laid To Rest In Gold Coffin
Influencer Igho ‘Tiny’ Ubiribo Dies At 43 After Surgery In Thailand, Laid To Rest In Gold Coffin
Celebrities
Kunal Kamra Targets Kangana Ranaut Over Viral Video Rebuking Officials In Mandi, Calls Her 'Semi-Literate Imposter'
Kunal Kamra Targets Kangana Ranaut Over Viral Video Rebuking Officials In Mandi, Calls Her 'Semi-Literate Imposter'
Celebrities
Badshah's Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Reacts To Marriage, Separation Rumours Ahead Of 'Bigg Boss 20'
Badshah's Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Reacts To Marriage, Separation Rumours Ahead Of 'Bigg Boss 20'
Celebrities
Miss World 2026: Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola Wins Crown In Vietnam
Miss World 2026: Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola Wins Crown In Vietnam
Advertisement

Videos

Political Update: Sudhanshu Trivedi Targets Congress Over Jharkhand Paper Leak and Women Ministers
Nishu Azad Case: Hindu Groups Protest in Delhi, Demand Release of Swatantra Bhardwaj
UP Politics: SP Launches PDA Pathshala Campaign, Targets Yogi Govt Over Closed Schools
Saharanpur Mosque Row: Bulldozer Action After Court Order, Mayawati Slams Government
Bihar Flood Crisis: Ganga Surges Above Danger Mark, Roads and Villages Submerged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget