Yes, Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma has confirmed he is divorced. This statement addresses intense online speculation regarding his marriage.
Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce And New Relationship Amid Harman Brar Dating Rumours
Parmish Verma has confirmed his divorce from Geet Grewal and addressed trolling over his reported relationship with Harman Brar.
- Singer Parmish Verma confirmed his divorce after intense speculation.
- He acknowledged a new woman exists, addressing online trolling.
- Verma criticized negative public judgment, defending his personal choices.
- Divorce rumors began earlier following a circulated document.
Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma has finally addressed the intense online speculation surrounding his marriage. He has confirmed that he is divorced and acknowledged that there is a woma in his life today. His statement comes after weeks of trolling over his alleged relationship with actress and model Harman Brar and claims that he cheated on his former wife, Geet Grewal.
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Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce
Addressing the criticism, Parmish said he had become an easy target because of the perception that a man must be the villian when a relationship breaks down.
“Being a man makes you a convenient psychological scapegoat; blame the gender, simplify the story, and the mob gets to feel morally superior. I understand the psychology of it, and I accept the burden without resentment," he said.
Talking about the difficult period he went through, Parmish also wrote, “When I was drowning, nobody came to save me. I dealt with my own consequences, carried my own pain, and learned to stand again. That, too, is being a man.”
His message also appeared to confirm that he is no longer married to Geet Grewal. Speaking about his present relationship status, he said, “So is having the discipline to respect my ex-wife, respect the woman in my life today, and never confuse bitterness with masculinity.”
Parmish Verma Responds To Trolling Over New Relationship
Parmish's comments came amid growing speculation about his equation with Harman Brar. The duo's romantic-looking videos and social media posts had fuelled speculation, with some social media users accusing the singer of being unfaithful to his wife.
Harman's birthday post added further fuel to the rumours after Parmish addressed her as ‘love’.
Without directly getting drawn into the online debate, Parmish criticised what he described as weakness being presented as morality and people joining a mob for attention or money.
The singer said, “What isn't manhood is weakness disguised as virtue, becoming a weasel in a mob, feeding an agenda for attention and money and calling cowardice morality. I know what I am. I would rather be hated for standing upright than applauded for crawling with the crowd. I'm proud of the man I became."
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However, neither Parmish Verma nor Harman Brar has publicly or directly confirmed that they are dating. Following Parmish's Instagram Story, fans were quick to speculate that the ‘woman’ he referred to could be Harman.
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Divorce Document Went Viral In January 2026
Parmish Verma and Geet Grewal married in October 2021 after being in a relationship for several years. Their wedding was a grand Punjabi celebration.
Speculation about the couple's relationship intensified earlier this year after a document allegedly suggesting that Parmish and Geet had separated began circulating online in January 2026.
At the time, both sides remained silent about the matter. Parmish's latest statement now marks his first direct confirmation of the divorce.
Frequently Asked Questions
Has Parmish Verma confirmed his divorce?
Who is the 'woman' Parmish Verma mentioned in his statement?
While Parmish Verma did not name her, fans speculate the 'woman in his life today' is actress and model Harman Brar. Their romantic social media posts fueled rumors.
Why did Parmish Verma make a public statement about his divorce and relationship?
He addressed intense online speculation, trolling, and accusations of cheating on his former wife, Geet Grewal. He felt he was being unfairly targeted.
When did Parmish Verma and Geet Grewal get married?
Parmish Verma and Geet Grewal were married in October 2021, following a multi-year relationship.